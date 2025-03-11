Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s evening routine for a 'longer life' is strangely relaxing

Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson has been sharing what his evening wind-down routine looks like before he sleeps - and actually, it doesn't sound bad at all.

For those unaware of the "invincible" influencer, the 47-year-old is on a quest for longevity, and is convinced death is no longer "inevitable" for him, as he dedicates his life to trying the most bizarre treatments science has to offer.

Yep, that really does include plasma exchanges with his then-17-year-old son, taking over 100 supplements per day, and a diet free from sugar, junk food, fried food, highly processed food, bread, and pasta.

But his efforts seem to have paid off, as he claims to now be in the top 1 per cent of the population for speed of ageing, sleep, fat mass, and bone mass.

This off-the-beaten-track approach to life might have you thinking that there's no way longevity is for you, but his approach to evenings is something we could actually get on board with.





@bryanjohnsonreal Part 4 | My 2025 Longevity Protocol #bryanjohnson #health #dontdie #longevity #antiaging #wellnes #nutrition





Taking followers behind-the-scenes of how he winds down at home away from cryotherapy chambers and needles, his routine is far more simplistic than you might think.

To begin his wind-down, he first takes a 10 minute walk outside, before spending time with friends and family. Sounds doable, right?

Once he's all socialised out, he'll turn his attention to a relaxing activity like reading a book, meditating, or doing breathwork to "calm his body down".

He'll then turn off all screens, stop texting people, and viewing social media to "activate night time mode".

"I know from achieving the best sleep score in human history, eight months of perfect sleep, that the single strongest predictor of my night time sleep quality is my rest heart rate", he explains.

Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s evening routine is strangely relaxing Bryan Johnson

"Everything I do is to lower the beats per minute of my heart. The lower I go, the better my sleep."

So, when does Bryan Johnson go to sleep exactly? Well, he's not consumed by Netflix or endless TikTok scrolling, so the 47-year-old actually dozes off at 8:30pm, and claims he can get to sleep within one to three minutes of his head hitting the pillow.

Detailing his sleep he adds: "On any given night I will average two hours of REM [sleep], two hours of deep, and I will be up less than 30 minutes a night."

Dare we say goals?

Well, not exactly, given that he does then wake up and start his day at 4:30am, but we can all definitely take inspiration from his commitment to getting a good night's rest.

Why not read...

Biohacking Bryan Johnson sparks debate as he shares dramatic new 'project baby face' look

'Invincible' Bryan Johnson makes NSFW claim comparing himself to an 18-year-old

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.