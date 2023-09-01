The six most annoying things that kids do on planes

Turkish airline Corendon has announced plans to launch an adults-only sections on its flights where children are completely banned.

The company is set to start offering the option to sit in 'Only Adult' zones for an extra £38-£105, on its A350 flights between Amsterdam and the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, from 3 November this year, it announced.

The airline has argued the 'Only Adult' zone will create a shielded environment for passengers "that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight".

The Turkish carrier said: "This zone in the aircraft is intended for passengers travelling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment.

"At the same time, the introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive effect for parents with children.

"They don't have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit busier or cries."

The news has divided people with some saying it is pretty unfair. But perhaps there is method in the madness, as children can ruin a trip with their behaviour.

With that in mind, these are the most annoying things children do on planes.

1. Kick seats

Being stuck in front of someone who is kicking your seat for hours is never fun, and children love a fidget.

2. Scream or cry

If they are not kicking, they are kicking up a fuss and screaming or crying during the flight, perhaps because sitting still for a few hours is not fun.

3. Play on their devices

Perhaps that is why parents often give their children a phone or other device to distract them. But when children play with their devices out loud, it is incredibly irritating.

4. Make a mess

Or they eat snacks or drinks to pass the time and just end up making a big mess.

5. Run around the aisles

Then, hyped up from sugary snacks, they run around the aisle and mess about instead of staying in their seats.

6. Start chatting

But children in seats can be annoying too, when they try and start chats with you about this that and the other.

Of course, children are humans too - just younger ones - and not all of them are annoying on flights. Indeed, sometimes adults are the most annoying people you encounter in the air.

So perhaps the answer is just getting private jets for everyone so they can fly solo. If that wasn't so bad for the environment...

