A couple was left mortified after being hit with a €500 (£460) bill for drinks and snacks at a Mykonos restaurant.

Holiday-goer Theodora McCormick, who is a lawyer from the United States, was visiting the famous Greek island with her husband when they stopped by DK Oyster Bar for a drink.

The pair ordered two beers, two cocktails, and some seafood and were stunned when presented with the extortionate bill.

Speaking with The Sun, Theodora, 50, explained how the pair had stumbled across the bar when ordering a taxi back to their hotel in the beachside resort of Platis Gialos. DK Bar was said to have a sign that said tourists could call a taxi from inside.

"I told my husband, 'Oh, why don't we call a taxi and grab a drink,'" she said.

"That was my big mistake."

Mykonos is renowned for being the most expensive Greek island to visit iStock

Theodora said she and her husband weren't offered a menu. Instead, the waiter told them a handful of options.

The couple ended up ordering two martinis and two beers and were reportedly pestered to order some seafood, so they got a dozen oysters.

Theodora said they were prepared for a somewhat hefty bill with Mykonos being the most expensive Greek island to visit. They expected it to be around €250 (£210) but were left stunned when it was more than twice the cost.

"When we got the bill and it was around 500 euros (£460), my husband was like, 'there's got to be a mistake," she told the publication.



The holiday-goers ordered two martinis, two beers and a dozen oysters iStock

When the couple tried to complain about the bill, Theodora claimed to the outlet they were surrounded by the waiters, "a group of big, hulking men".

She continued: "They have no female waiters."

Describing the experience as "weird", lawyer Theodora said she checked out the reviews on TripAdvisor when they eventually got back to the hotel. DK's currently has 656 "terrible" one-star ratings at the time of writing.

"I feel foolish because I don't normally fall for those types of scams," she said. "It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. We weren't planning on eating there, but we saw the sign."

