The best Christmas gifts for every family member, according to AI

The holiday season can be stressful, especially when it comes to gift-giving.

What do you get your sister who has everything and more thanks to her high-paying job? Or your dad who stubbornly refuses to wear anything but his clothes from 1986?

Don’t even bring up your best friend who you’re sure is the pickiest person on Earth.

Sure you can turn to online gift guides from people who claim to be experts. But they might pull an Oprah Winfrey and recommend you buy an out-of-budget jewelry box.

Instead, we decided to turn to the foolproof future of all things- artificial intelligence.

We asked ChatGPT from OpenAI to create gift ideas for all the people in your life, and here’s what it came up with.

Gifts ideas for your spouse who complains you don’t help out around the house enough

A cleaning service gift card to help lighten their workload. A kitchen gadget or appliance that makes household tasks easier, such as a dishwasher or a robotic vacuum cleaner. A new spouse.

Gift ideas for your mom who says you don't call enough

A phone case with a built-in phone stand, so she can easily FaceTime or video call with you without having to hold her phone. A set of beautiful note cards or a handwritten letter with a promise to call her more often.

Gift ideas for your 95-year-old cranky grandfather

A book of uplifting or nostalgically-themed stories or poems. A calendar with large, easy-to-read numbers and daily reminders for appointments or important events. An indoor plant or gardening set to help him enjoy nature from the comfort of home.

Gift ideas for your teenage daughter who doesn’t really like you



A journal to express her feelings and emotions. A book about healthy communication and relationships. A new phone case or phone accessory.

Gift ideas for your teenage son who doesn't leave his room

A comfortable gaming chair - if your son spends hours on end in front of the computer, a comfortable gaming chair could be a great gift. A board game or puzzle - While it may seem old-fashioned, board games and puzzles can be a great way to get your son out of his room and interacting with others. Consider getting him a new game or puzzle that he can enjoy with friends or family.

Gift ideas for your noisy neighbors

A gift card to a local movie theater or escape room to give them an alternative activity to do besides making noise

Gift ideas for your cousin who may, or may not, have been at the Capitol on January 6th



A book on the importance of democracy and peaceful protest. A new set of headphones for listening to calming music or guided meditations.

Gift ideas for your best friend who is bad at texting you back A phone case with a reminder to reply to texts, such as "Text me back, please!" A phone-charging power bank so they always have the energy to reply to your texts Socks.

Thank you ChatGPT, definitely going to take you up on that "mug" suggestion.

