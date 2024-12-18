Everything TikTok's luxury influencers are asking Santa for this Christmas

Christmas is around the corner, and while we pack our lists to Santa with new pairs of socks and the latest Stanley cup design, we'll also be waiting patiently to scroll through everyone else's hauls.

And it would seem the demand for luxury gifts is definitely on the rise, with growth in the market increasing by a whopping 30 per cent between 2019 and 2023, so there's going to be some seriously lust-worthy Instagram posts on the way. Plus, sometimes it's better to invest in something that'll last than give into fast fashion.

A lot of today's luxury trends are dominated by staple items that have either gone viral or been seen on the arm of a celebrity (Remember that tiny Jacquemus bag?), so get ready to take notes for your wish list.

After sifting through hundreds of videos from our favourite luxury content creators, there were some items that came up time and time again...

Rimowa Suitcase

You can recognise a Rimowa suitcase in almost any airport thanks to its silver outer-shell, and owner likely scowling at anyone who runs into it. It is £1,130, after all. But it has also become the ultimate 'it' girl suitcase, and thanks to its lifetime guarantee, you should never have to buy another travel bag again.

Aluminium Original Cabin suitcase, Rimowa, £1,070

Apple AirPods Max





So long, AirPods, because over-ear headphones are making a comeback, and one model that has perked up the ears of the luxury crowd is Apple's AirPods Max. With a number of settings tailored to your environment, including spatial audio and pro-level active noise cancellation, they're quickly rivalling the tiny pods as the new must-have piece of tech.

AirPods Max, Apple, £499

Diet Coke machine

Ask any Caesar salad-eating-french-fry-loving person what their dream gift would be - and we present to you, an at-home Diet Coke dispenser. This money-can't-buy bit of kit is the same as you'd find in a bar or restaurant, serving you up ice cold glasses of the good stuff all day long.

Hermès Kelly





In possibly the least-surprising news ever, Hèrmes bags will now and forever be at the top of every luxury wish list. The catch? They're almost impossible to get hold of.There's been long-standing rumours of bribes with sales associates, to excessive spending in other areas of Hérmes stores in order to secure a coveted Birkin. However, its sleek, more petite sister, the Kelly, has definitely had its moment this year. While retail prices start at around £8,000, the resale market sees its leather accessories fetch up to an eye-watering £50,000. Don't even get us started on the Himalaya edition.

Mejuri tennis bracelet

While it may seem like the hot new arm candy on the block (because let's face it, who isn't wearing one right now?), tennis bracelets actually have a timeless appeal - they were invented in 1987, after all. The bracelets got their name from a US Open incident Chris Evert lost her diamond bracelet mid-play, with it flying off her wrist. Officials stopped the match whilst Evert looked all over for the bracelet.

Lab-grown sapphire tennis bracelet, Mejuri, £288

Lexxola travel case

If you're someone who just throws everything into your bottomless pit of a bag and hopes for the best, let this be your sign to make 2025 your most organised year yet. This Lexxola travel case has been sold out for a number of weeks after it got snapped up by content creators, and it's easy to see why. It holds everything from their sunglasses, to your jewellery, beauty items, and even cans of drink.

Jet-setter travel case, Lexxola, £90

Loro Piana loafers

Dare we say a rather controversial choice among the masses, but a favourite of the luxury crowd, Loro Piana has become the brand of 2024. Where Gucci and Louis Vuitton once stood, Loro Piana is the quiet luxury name offering high quality craftsmanship without loud logos. The pick for Christmas 2024? Expect to see a lot of loafers popping up on your feed.

Summer Charms loafers, Loro Piana, £780

Bare Hands Dry Gloss manicure kit





Since Hailey Bieber donned the glazed doughnut manicure, done-but-not-really nails have taken centre stage over loud designs and in-your-face pops of colour. That's why everyone is turning to the Bare Hands Dry Gloss kit, which allows you to make your nails presentable, without the effort of an in-salon experience.

The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit, Bare Hands, $42 (£33.10)

Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag in 'Barolo'

Burgundy is the trademark colour of winter 2024 (searches are up 666 per cent on Lyst alone), and all of our favourite influencers are taking inspiration from festive wine shades. One accessory we've seen pop up time and time again, is Bottega Veneta's Andiamo bag, which was released in summer 2023, but now comes in winter hues aplenty, and is perfect for someone who doesn't want to look like everyone else. Everyone is now also ditching tiny bags in favour of practicality, so this was bound to become a success.

Andiamo bag, Bottega Veneta, £3,410

What are you asking Santa for?

