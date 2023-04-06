Jacquemus' giant bags racing through Paris are not all they seem

The fashion crowd are going wild over Jacquemus' new marketing stunt which saw giant car-like bags flying through the streets of Paris.

Giant versions of its iconic Le Bambino bag were seemingly put 'on wheels' and blended among the traffic of the fashion capital.

However, despite its realistic nature, the brand has confirmed that they're unfortunately just 3D renderings, following its immersive pop-up at Galeries Lafayett during Paris Fashion Week.

We'd be in full support of this public transport method.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters