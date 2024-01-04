TikTokers camp out in line at 4am for limited edition Stanley cup

Stanley cups have become a viral sensation, and now fans are even camping out to get hold of limited edition versions.

Most recently, the brand collaborated with Starbucks on a hot pink cup, and TikToker Bella Boye documented the journey to getting one.

Despite turning up to her local store at 4am, there were already people forming a line with camp chairs, and by opening time, the queue had gone around the block.

Once doors had opened, despite Bella securing a cup, an alleged fight took place when numbers ran low.

