A classic British beer from the 90s is coming back to UK pubs

Beer lovers can expect the ultimate 90s throwback as a classic beer is set to return to pubs after 30 years.

A brewery in Burton-on-Trent has revealed that the beverage that was very popular 1950s is set to be "coming very soon to your favourite pubs".

You can order a pint of Double Diamond, according to Allsopp's Beer which announced the news in a recent Instagram post.

"It's back, and it still works wonders!" the post caption read, from September 25.

"After months of research and trialling recipes to make it perfect, we've relaunched Double Diamond.

"Revived as a 3.8% pale ale that drinks like a lager, it's a delicious, easy-going, sessionable draught beer, coming very soon to your favourite pubs."

Double Diamond was first created 148 years ago in 1876, and fans took the brewery's comment section to give their verdict on the drink's return.

One person wrote: "We tried and can say it’s stunning!! Safe to say we have it in the cellar waiting to come back on!!"



"The first beer I had the privilege of tasting in the company of my beloved Grandad, watching match of the day not quite the same these days," another person said.

Someone else added: "Working wonders!"

And there's further good news for those wanting to try some old beers as the brewery is set to offer Hofmeister, Kestrel Pilsner or Watneys and Party Seven keg.

