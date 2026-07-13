The South of France is an essential stop on any Eurosummer trip.

A go-to premier destination, it’s become synonymous with all things luxury - and now, will play home to the upcoming season of HBO’s The White Lotus, taking us behind the curtain of the affluent crowd that frequents it.

But, away from the bustling coastline of the Côte d'Azur, it also boasts a different type of quiet opulence: rolling hills and manicured trees, surrounding some of the country’s most sought-after vineyards and tucked away retreats.

An 'if you know, you know' destination for upscale weekend sojourns with friends and minimoon hideouts, Coquillade Provence has cemented itself as a pristine jewel in Southern France's rugged countryside.

A one-hour, scenic drive outside Marseille and surrounded by 360-degree views of Luberon and its own 42 hectares of vines; what was once inhabited by 11th-century Cistercian monks has become an essential spot for anyone craving a blend of refined modernity and rich history.

Coquillade Provence

Think of it less as a resort, more as a small, exclusive village complete with a tight community of attentive staff who never forget a face, and the furry friends of guests free to roam with their owners.

Its name, Coquillade, comes from the crested lark—a migratory bird known for its instinctual return to the same patch of land, season after season.

For me, its sun-drenched, quintessentially French feel paired with its largely-gatekept culinary scene and vast wellness offering encapsulate why it's known as just that.

It’s the type of spot that has you slowly building a Pinterest board of interior inspiration - earthy, limestone walls, laden with artwork from some of the best global, contemporary artists and one-of-a-kind furniture pieces that lend themselves as the perfect backdrop to practice slow, Mediterranean living.

It’s clear they’re well-equipped for the design-conscious among us, too, with a dedicated storefront in its main entrance offering guests the chance to take home a piece of Coquillade - whether in the form of a home trinket, or a bottle of estate wine.

Tranquility is a theme that doesn’t stray far across its 69 sun-drenched rooms and suites, either.

Coquillade Provence

Our Junior Terrace Suite - one of 13 - has the charm, space, and privacy of a traditional Provençal villa, thoughtfully designed to make you forget that you’re surrounded by other guests at all.

The decor is simplistic: neutral tones with plenty of texture, moody lighting, and big, open windows that mean you rarely need so much as a lamp.

Off the main bedroom is a spacious walk-in wardrobe, his-and-hers bathroom, relaxed living area, a dining table, and outdoor balcony with seating.

Up a winding, outdoor staircase is a second, hidden roof terrace with day beds and views that span across the lavender fields; the perfect nook for a golden-hour apéritif, or to capture an early-morning sunrise.

In our case, it became the go-to spot for an evening debrief away from the busyness of the restaurants and a nightcap under the stars with nothing but the echo of the cicadas buzzing.

Coquillade Provence

But don’t let its remote nature fool you; during the daytime there are no shortage of cycling and hiking routes through nearby towns and forests, all with their own unique identity (you can pick up a bike from the dedicated on-site cycling hub).

That being said, there also isn’t much reason to leave, with petanque, large spa and gym facilities, and its year-round working vineyard in touching distance (or a short golf cart ride away).

Domaine de la Coquillade produces 80,000 sustainable bottles each year, and offers both guests and external visitors a chance to go behind-the-scenes of the cellars and wine-making process beyond a stroll around the vines.

More importantly, you’ll be able to round off the experience with a wine-tasting - which comes in rather handy when it comes to choosing a bottle in the restaurant later in the evening (the ELYO delicate, grenache rosé became somewhat of a staple in my diet).

The estate’s wine culture permeates the rest of the property, too.

The 2,000-square-metre spa, which is impressive even at surface level, boasts a hammam, indoor pool, sauna, ice therapy, and vast menu of treatments to soak up, alongside outdoor jacuzzis nestled underneath the olive trees overlooking the grounds.

Coquillade Provence

Its biggest draw, however, is vinotherapy, which uses the antioxidant-rich properties of grapes and vines for the skin, providing draining, antioxidant and anti-ageing properties. Wine in the name of wellness and sans-hangover? Consider my interest piqued.

My personal pièce de résistance is the two main pools that run through the centre of Coquillade. While there are no strict rules, it’s unwritten that one is more family-friendly, while the other is for sipping cocktails and dipping a toe in without fear of being splashed.

Lined with topiarised boxwood and breathtaking hillside views above the sparkling waters, it’s a focal point that moonlights as the ultimate Instagram spot.

Fair warning, however, you’ll definitely need a heavy dose of mosquito repellant and some long sleeves on-hand - they’re nothing short of ruthless.

Tucked on a terrace and shaded by lemon trees just behind is one of two main restaurants: Cipressa.

Coquillade Provence

Rooted in Italian flair, it’s a casual, yet sophisticated spot for wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas and market-fresh salads with a bustling atmosphere.

The other is my personal pick - Les Vignes & Son Jardin - an outdoor open kitchen brasserie overlooking the vines and lined with fairy lights. It feels more intimate and somewhat romantic, but by no means stuffy.

Its inspiration is drawn from the estate’s kitchen garden and championing locally-grown produce, from charcoal-grilled meats and fish, to organic vegetables and freshly-baked breads. Think of your favourite comfort dish reimagined as a contemporary standout, that you’ll never be able to eat the same way again.

What’s more, it boasts the type of atmosphere that had us sticking around for ‘just one more’ long after the sun had gone down.

Coquillade Provence

In many ways, that unhurried pace sums up Coquillade itself: a place that encourages you to slow down, turn on ‘do not disturb’ and park the lengthy itineraries for another day.

In a region increasingly synonymous with spectacle, Coquillade proves there's still something to be said for understated luxury. It's one thing stumbling across a place that feels special without trying; it's another leaving certain you'll return.

Rooms start from 310 euros per night, for more information visit here

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