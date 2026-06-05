Forte Village Sardinia review: Where Blue Zone culture meets La Dolce Vita charm

Whoever said you can't have it all was lying.

My personal travel apex oozes don't-lift-a-finger luxury, has a heavy wellness offering - with equally-inviting bars for that well-earned, post-beach day rosé - a great culinary scene, and Instagram-worthy backdrops.

It's not too much to ask, right?

Well, as you can imagine, there's usually a little compromise to be made - but finally, I may have just met my match.

Sardinia is becoming one of Italy's most sought-after destinations, thanks to its Maldives-adjacent clear waters, white sand beaches, and plush greenery.

Forte Village

Spanning 50 hectares along the island's sun-drenched south coast is Forte Village, dubbed one of the world's leading luxury resorts, welcoming guests from around the globe each summer to soak up the best-in-class of Mediterranean culture.

Don't just take my word for it, either; it has roster of notable celebrity guests including David Beckham and Beyoncé to boot, with eight distinctive hotels, 13 luxury villas, and 25 restaurants to choose from (headed up by over 100 chefs).

Being overwhelmed with options for dinner is a rather nice problem to have - whether you choose a tasting menu from a Michelin-starred name, or a laidback pasta lunch overlooking the unspoilt coastline.

What's more, Forte Village has been a focal point of the island since 1970, and some of its longest-visiting guests have introduced generation after generation to its charm. Consider it an 'if you know, you know' destination among social circles.

My trip took me to one of the resort's five-star properties, Hotel Le Dune. Unlike some of the more typical hotels on the property (each with their own, distinct personality), it comprises of luxury, bungalow-style accommodation, which is family-friendly but favours couples and friends seeking barefoot luxury.

Forte Village

It boasts a panoramic sea-view pool and private à la carte restaurant, serving sophisticated breakfasts and dinners that mirror the hotel’s relaxed, yet elegant style. Plus, it makes the perfect location for yacht-spotting.

The bungalows themselves are rustic and typically Mediterranean. Think tall, plush topiary surrounding private gardens well-stocked with day beds, terraces fit for late-night chats, and bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, alongside the usual luxe touches you'd expect (you'll never find yourself short of quintessentially Italian Acqua di Parma products).

A short golf cart ride away, and you're greeted by the amenities that keep guests coming back to Forte Village, including its iconic Thalassotherapy pools.

The Thalasso circuit consists of six pure Sardinian seawater pools using magnesium-rich “Sea Oil” at varying temperatures and salinity.

A study from the nearby University of Cagliari and the Polytechnic University of Turin investigated benefits of Thalassotherapy, which include detoxification, reduced inflammation, and improved circulation. The high levels of salt make it near-impossible to do anything but weightlessly lie back and float.

Forte Village

Indulgent treatments including mud sculpting, massages, and a hammam are among the bookable add-ons that you can enjoy following the circuit, conveniently nestled among the spa's tranquil, leafy setting.

The experience is inspired by Blue Zone culture on the island - with the villages of Ogliastra, Barbagia di Ollolai and Barbagia of Seulo all being named as areas where residents frequently live to be over 100.

As part of the resort's own Centenarian Rituals experience, guests are invited to step into a three-day journey that embodies the Blue Zone lifestyle, through authentic encounters with the island's elders, daily rituals, and traditions that shape happy, longer lives.

The typical foundations of such Blue Zones are thought to be formed of strong social bonds, an unprocessed diet, and movement.

That level of community is apparent across the resort, too.

Forte Village

Several generations of family members are among Forte Village's welcoming staff - and, despite its scale, have no problem knowing each guest by name, and were keen to give us recommendations; whether on-site, or in the nearby town of Pula.

You soon become accustomed to spotting familiar faces around the resort; whether hitching a ride home on a golf cart, enjoying a long lunch in Heinz Beck's Beach Comber restaurant (a personal favourite), or dozing off by one of a number of its pools.

If the slow, Dolce Vita pace of life doesn't match your stride, there's also a nature park hike trail, concert venue (having previously hosted Sting and Duran Duran), and a number of on-site sporting academies led by some of the biggest faces in the industry; from football, to rugby, and beyond.

Forte Village

In its simplest form, Forte Village is a destination where wellness lovers, sports enthusiasts, and beach dwellers can all coexist and find their rhythm, elevated by a level of service that makes every day feel effortlessly tailored.

One moment you're sipping an Aperol Spritz perusing the luxury shopping plaza - the next, gearing up to practice your backhand on the padel courts.

But, here, one thing remains consistent: for once, having it all doesn't feel like too much to ask.

Starting rates for Le Dune are from 875 euros per person, per night

Why not read...

Ananea Madivaru review: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' no longer cuts it for an island escape I'll return to

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca review: Meet the hidden countryside jewel that perfected my sleep score

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