Why-cations are on track to become one of 2026's biggest travel trends. We're no longer choosing how to travel based on location, but how places make us feel - or, more importantly - how we want to feel.

Being a long-time city dweller who's no stranger to burnout, a place where I can truly switch off and feel genuinely relaxed is one of my non-negotiables; which is also how Mallorca has become one of my favourite spots to return to, time and time again.

Just a two-hour flight from London, a weekend that would otherwise be spent indoors, instead featuring a jaunt to Europe for a spot of warmer weather, quintessential Mediterranean views, and plenty of food, feels like a good use of anyone's time.

What's more, spring is the perfect time to visit, while the greenery is lush and shortly before the summer crowds draw in, but its Balearic charm still feels plentiful.

Kimpton

It's also the time of year when Kimpton Aysla, a tucked away haven for the luxury crowd, reopens its doors for those seeking out the first of the year's sunshine.

A recent trip affirmed to me just why it's become such a buzzy destination since opening its doors in 2022. The five-star boutique resort is nestled in the hills above Santa Ponça - a 15-minute drive from Palma, or a picturesque 10-minute ride down to the beach on one of the hotel's electric bikes.

It's easy to see where its appeal lies; its main building housed among winding paths of topiary and the open-plan backdrop of its Soho House-inspired interior giving it a tranquil, homely feel.

Despite its relaxed and friendly atmosphere, it feels uber private. What happens at Kimpton, stays at Kimpton, after all, right?

Its Instagram factor continues into its rooms too, with the details embodying all things Balearic; whether in the woven accessories, or splashes of ochre and teal.

Kimpton

The fridge is stocked with local treats, and there's even a reading nook.

You'll also find direct access from the sprawling bathroom onto the terrace, too, which features views over the property and next-door Mallorca Country Club, as well as enough space to put the in-room cork yoga mats to use.

But, for me, its real charm is in its commitment to bringing accessible luxury to life.

There's no feeling quite like having enough space to sprawl diagonally across a King-sized bed, and still have room left over, after all.

The proof is in the data too, as I accidentally slept so well that my slumber earned me the highly-sought-after sleep score of 100 on my Apple Watch - a badge of honour that's merely an enigma back home. I could get used to this.

Away from its lie-in factor, Kimpton Asyla is home to a state-of-the-art fitness centre (which also has a public member base), featuring a sizeable gym, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa circuit with hydrotherapy pools, and instructor-led classes.

I'm rarely a holiday gym-goer, but an early morning Pilates session followed by a few hours lazing through the various spa rooms was enough to make me feel productive.

Kimpton

As well as the usual sauna and steam room, the spa also plays home to a bookable mud bath, a pink-laden Himalayan salt room designed to enhance respiratory and skin health, and ice therapy.

Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious Maison Codage spa; a sanctuary for private treatments including massages and lymphatic facials - which, admittedly - found me teetering back on the edge of a nap...but at least I'd look good doing it.

Following the treatment, I even got to whip up a bespoke serum formulation that marries together targeted ingredients based on my skin goals. My request? A bottle that would give me a lit-from-within glow that negates the need for makeup on holiday.

A few weeks on, it's become a mainstay on my bathroom shelf, and I'm already looking for excuses to go back for more.

While the resort only has two restaurants - a poolside laidback eatery serving up the best in Mallorcan dishes, and Saba - an Asian-inspired open-kitchen, there's no shortage of choice on what to eat, or where to eat from.

Whether it's Jamón ibérico on the sun lounger, sushi and dim-sum platters in the conservatory, or watching your steak being fired from the bar stools of the kitchen, each spot feels like a completely different venue entirely.

Regardless of which one you choose, you're guaranteed to leave suitably full and ready to dive head-first back into those now-turned-down sheets once more to unwind.

Kimpton Aysla is making a case for ditching weekend monotony in favour of kicking your feet up: If there was ever really a "why?" in your why-cation - this might just be it.

Rooms start from 400 euros per night. For more information, visit their website.

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