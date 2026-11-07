As members in my tennis club group chat lament the October weather causing yet another session to be cancelled at home, I’m feeling a little bit smug. Not because I’m abroad enjoying a balmy 26°C. Not even because the balcony of my room at the all-inclusive hotel overlooks the glistening turquoise sea. But because I’ve been playing tennis on one of Corendon Tennis Club’s 14 pristine, red clay courts.

Türkiye, particularly along the southern coast, is perhaps most traditionally known for the plethora of resorts primed to give tourists the optimal taste of luxury and relaxation. It is already one of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations with 4.27 million British visitors in 2025 – and now, it can count tennis among one of its many attractions.

Sitting between the majestic Taurus Mountain range and the sea, Corendon’s dedicated, premium tennis club is 11 minutes from Kemer town centre and just three minutes from the Corendon Playa Kemer hotel. It is the brainchild of Yildiray Karaer, the CEO of Corendon Airlines – sponsors of Hull City since 2022, pre the heady days of Premier League football. And it’s a must-visit for any tennis enthusiast. As one myself, I travelled there to see it.

Corendon Tennis Club with the sea in the distance Corendon Tennis Club

Visiting Türkiye

Escaping the UK’s inclement autumn, we fly with Corendon Airlines to Antalya Airport. Corendon offers flights from London Gatwick, Stansted, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle between April and the end of October. An easy 45 minute transfer south west brings us to the Corendon Playa Kemer, a five-star ultra all-inclusive hotel by the coast.

Staying here, you can expect delicious food and drink at your fingertips, spa facilities – including, of course, a Turkish bath – an indoor and outdoor pool, the beach, and beautiful seaside cabanas located on the pier. It doesn’t have to work hard at all to prove itself both the perfect place to fuel up for a day of tennis, and a sanctuary to indulge in afterwards.

Aircraft fleet Corendon Airlines

Tennis at Corendon Tennis Club

Opened in 2024, the first thing that strikes me upon arrival is how state-of-the-art the Corendon Tennis Club facility is. To your right you catch your first glimpse of the distinctive terra cotta-coloured tennis courts, all ITF standard, with no less than seven courts before you reach the centralised amenities. Here are locker rooms, a well-stocked cafe serving food and drinks, and plenty of outdoor seating – including a roof terrace – for those in the party who prefer to spectate, cold beverage in hand, or for players who need to refuel before heading back onto the clay.

Centre Court and the amenities Corendon Tennis Club

The seating looks out over the impressive main Centre Court and the remaining six courts come into view to the left. Behind you, the entire complex is backed by some genuinely stunning mountain and forest views.

Alongside the 14 courts, five of which are floodlit allowing for evening play, Corendon Tennis Club boasts an outdoor fitness centre, a sprint area and a handy tennis wall if some solo practice is needed to find your inner Zeynep Sönmez (the highest-ranked Turkish player in WTA history). Over the next two years, there are also plans to incorporate basketball and padel courts, as well as a swimming pool on the site.

The mountain views Corendon Tennis Club

Later that day, myself and a fellow player are lucky enough to hit together on Centre Court – the 520 spectator capacity jewel at the heart of the facility that feels pro tour-level worthy. The same, however, cannot be said for my tennis skills.

As you would expect with clay, the court surface offers great spin potential and rewards slice, drop shots and kick serves. With real clay courts few and far between in the UK, playing on an unfamiliar surface is a fun challenge that could have happily kept me playing there all day. Alas, the allure of the hotel and all of its comforts eventually come calling. We take the free shuttle bus back.

Centre Court Corendon Tennis Club

Staying at Corendon Playa Kemer

The ultra all-inclusive concept means drinks are served around the clock, with substantial food options available 20 hours a day (room service is 24-hours but is subject to a fee). In high season, Corendon Playa Kemer operates four restaurants, two of which are under the ultra all-inclusive, the remaining two are a la carte steak and fish restaurants respectively. In the evening, the gorgeous smoky aroma of charcoal-grilled kebabs and fish on the outside grill is a beautiful reminder of exactly where you are.

Corendon Playa Kemer Corendon Hotels

In the morning, we enjoyed the varied buffet breakfast in the Main Restaurant where traditional Turkish foods like pogača, su böreği and about 10 different kinds of olives, sit alongside the perhaps more familiar omelettes, fried eggs and porridge. As you’d expect, the fresh fruit, yoghurt and salad options are endless and there are more types of jam than I think I knew existed – aubergine included.

For some post-tennis lunch, we opt for the Food Court, serving a la carte food from 11am until 7am. Offerings include lighter bites – things like granola with yoghurt, falafel and salads – to more sizeable dishes like burgers, pastas and grilled meats/fish. Our order is taken by a waitress and soon arrives at our table on a robot, much to our surprise. Phone cameras are quickly pulled up. After lunch, I swing into the hotel’s French-style patisserie where a changing variety of sweet treats are offered daily until midnight. I opt for chocolate ice cream.

Food Court at Corendon Playa Kemer Corendon Hotels

There is still enough warmth left in the afternoon, so I grab my book and head to the beach. On the way, I stop at the pool bar where the barman mixes me a fresh piña colada to take. Plenty of branded spirits are included as standard (Gordon’s, Absolut, Sierra Tequila, Jack Daniels, Jameson, Captain Morgan, etc.), but if you’d like to upgrade to a more premium brand, these are also readily available for a small extra cost. Once the sun sets behind the hotel, I go and use the on-site steam room before getting ready for dinner.

Pier cabanas at Corendon Playa Kemer Corendon Hotels

Music and entertainment run throughout the afternoon until midnight, so if partying and late nights aren’t your thing, you may want to consider the Corendon Hydros Club Kemer hotel which is set over a larger area with rooms further away from loud music. For those locked in on tennis, courts can be booked for €20 per hour, with equipment rental an additional €10. Private and group lessons with professional coaches can also be arranged directly through the tennis centre or hotel Guest Relations, and can be booked as single lessons or as a multi-lesson package.

Corendon Hydros Club Kemer Corendon Hotels

When you consider the facts, it’s hard to believe Türkiye hasn’t been on the radar for tennis tourism sooner. With the comprehensive Corendon Tennis Club and their suite of hotels, they have absolutely nailed the blend of relaxation and sport, and have the ideal conditions for that duo to thrive. Unlike the tennis pros who follow the sun year-round on the tour, us Brits are not so hot weather-hardy, but October’s average temperature of around 20°C makes the Antalya region the perfect near year-round sporting destination. There’s no doubt Türkiye is certainly an up-and-coming destination for tennis tourism. Arguably, it’s already there. Build it and they will come – and you most certainly won’t regret the experience if you do.

More information about Corendon Tennis Club and hotels can be found here .

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