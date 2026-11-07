Hillary Clinton issues hilarious clapback at Trump’s criticism of her house

There was a new development in the ongoing rivalry between ex-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and US president Donald Trump this week, after the Republican attacked Clinton’s house – despite, according to the former first lady, never setting foot in her home.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order declaring the Oval Office a “national monument”, a move which was viewed by many as way of protecting the gold design from being taken down by future administrations.

“It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people in order to build something in a slightly different shape,” he said.

As for Clinton, it was back in August that she told Kara Swisher’s Pivot podcast that it was “sad” the White House is “so tackied up”.

“It’s a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office.

“This is a man who, his mind apparently goes to, ‘Where can I add more gold?’ instead of, ‘How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?’” she said.

When a reporter brought up Clinton’s criticism of the gold in the building, he told reporters: “She did? I don’t like her house either. I know her house very well.”

This would be a brutal comment, if Clinton didn’t take to X/Twitter the next day to say Trump has never been inside her property.

“He’s never been in my house. He’ll never be in my house. Thank you for your attention to the matter of my house,” she tweeted.

Brutal.

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