Trump administration’s post-midterms priorities mocked following gender tweet

As Americans continue to process the so-called “blue tsunami” which occurred in this week’s midterms, the actions of US president Donald Trump and his administration after such a major defeat continues to raise eyebrows online.

His first appearance after the elections was at the construction site of his controversial White House ballroom, he’s promoting a Trump cap with the word ‘veto’ on it (relating to his vow to veto bills in the event of a Democrat-controlled Congress), he’s signed an executive order protecting his gold-covered Oval Office, and promoted controversial aide Stephen Miller to chief of staff.

Priorities…

Taking to X/Twitter on Friday, the official White House account tweeted: “It is the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male & female.”

But the Trump administration’s decision to post this after the midterms was subsequently ridiculed by other X/Twitter users, with content creator Matt Bernstein writing: “Your party just ran en [sic] entire election cycle on anti-trans hysteria and lost the biggest congressional landslide in 50 years. btw":

Political commentator Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, asked: “Aaaand this lowers gas and grocery prices HOW, exactly? Dumba****”:

Fellow commentator Alex Cole said: “The culture war bulls*** is exactly why voters rejected Republicans. Nobody struggling to pay rent gives a damn about your obsession with transgender people”:

“You guys should keep this up! The voters really like it,” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted sarcastically:





Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark said: “All the genders voted against you”:





And the Senate Democrats simply tweeted: “Gas is still at $4+ per gallon”:





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