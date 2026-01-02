If there's anything the end of 2025 taught us, it's that dating app fatigue is real.

Singles are collectively over the "Hey, how are you?" followed by often-weeks of meaningless conversation before inevitable ghosting - in a world which no longer requires us to settle down so soon, it's easy to see why many are putting it off entirely (or worse, turning to AI).

But it's not because people don't want love, they just want more. Deeper connection with people who align with them from the get-go; something that feels near-impossible through a screen.

But, it's a new year, which means for many, it's a fresh start for romance, and as ever, the first Sunday in January (4 January 2026, this year), is known as Dating Sunday, the busiest day of the day for dating apps.

Pexels

It's thought that on Dating Sunday, Tinder averages 380 matches per second, and DMs spike by nearly 10 per cent compared to an average Sunday, making it the most popular day to date all year.

However, this isn't going to be like any other year, and it would appear singles are now focusing on quality of matches over quantity.

The app's Year in Swipe report reveals that singles want to date more intentionally in 2026, with 64 per cent saying emotional honesty is what dating needs most, and 60 per cent calling for clearer communication around intention.

So, just how can we break through the ever-boring "How was your weekend?" chit-chat and actually get to know people? It might frighten you to know that 60 per cent of Gen Z actually hesitate to message someone first because they're struggling for ideas.

Global Relationship Insights Expert and host of We Need To Talk, Paul Carrick Brunson, has given you the head start by formulating eight questions to help you make better connections with your matches, and secure an all-important date. Because that's what it's about, right?

Paul C Brunson

1. What makes you feel seen?

"Because feeling seen is what makes love real. It’s how we know someone truly understands us, not just the version we show the world."

2. Where do you feel most yourself?

"When you know where you feel most like yourself, you understand what peace feels like, and that’s where real connection begins."

3. What’s something you’re proud of that you don’t talk about enough?

"In every relationship space I’ve worked in, pride is one of the most intimate truths. When someone shares what they’ve quietly worked for, you get a window into their values, effort, and self-story."

4. What’s a small habit that genuinely makes your day better?

"Research consistently shows that relationships are built in the micro-moments, not the grand gestures. This question reveals what steadies someone, comforts them, and keeps them grounded."

5. Who brings out the best version of you, and why?

"You learn a lot about someone by understanding the relationships that shape them. In my experience, the people who elevate us often point to the kind of partner we thrive with."

6. What does a good first date feel like to you?

"This moves the chat from theory to emotional reality. It sets expectations, uncovers love languages, and creates immediate shared imagination."

7. When in your life have you felt the most courageous?

"Courage is a powerful connector. People open up about pivotal turning points, and that creates instant depth without forcing oversharing."

8. What’s something you’re currently unlearning?

"Across every show, podcast, and coaching session I’ve done, unlearning is where the biggest growth happens. This question makes space for honesty, reflection, and emotional maturity."

Happy swiping.

Why not read...

‘AI situationships’ are about to become a terrifying 2026 dating trend

Singles no longer want a man in finance - the 'sexiest' job is one you wouldn't expect

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.