What is 'zombied'? The dating trend that being called 'worse than ghosting'

Just when we all thought being ghosted was bad, another toxic dating trend has taken the crown.

In yet another viral TikTok trend, people have been taking to the platform to share their experiences of being "zombied".

In a clip that's racked up 1.5 million views, Mariel Darling (@mariel_darling) asks: "Girl, you’re being ghosted? I’m being zombied."

"It’s like ghosting, but he comes back from the dead after a couple of months and hits you up," she explained.



In a separate TikTok, the singer-songwriter likened dating in New York to a "zombie apocalypse" and added 'Thriller' music.

"All these boys are tap dancing around commitment," she jokes.

It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to chime in with their takes, with one saying: "Have you ever noticed that they all zombie you at the same time? Like why are four guys from my past all hitting me up on the same day???"

Another humoured: "Mine has a Jesus Christ complex, he comes back every three days."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Then mad when you ask 'who’s this?'"

It comes after users warned singletons to look out for "beige flags" when dating.

While we've all heard about the dreaded "red flags," there's now a new colourway to add to the mix.

Coined by TikToker Caitlin MacPhail, beige flags essentially outline a dull, uninteresting person with a generic dating profile that gives the impression they can't be bothered.

Typical examples are using puppy pics (that don't belong to them) as a substitute to cover up for lack of personality, or making love of coffee your quirk.

