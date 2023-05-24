There's no denying dating can be complicated – and just as we've become familiar with red flags, there's now a rainbow of colours added to the mix.

There are green flags (positive indicators the relationship is compatible), pink flags (minor issues or relationship concerns that should be monitored) – and now beige flags.

Coined by Caitlin MacPhail, beige flags essentially outline a dull, uninteresting person with a generic dating profile that gives the impression they can't be bothered.

Typical examples include using puppy photos (that don't belong to them) as a substitute to cover up for lack of personality, one-word responses or making the love of coffee your quirk.

Beige flags are completely subjective, as everyone has different interests and relationship ideals.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"If someone has a lot of beige flags on their profile, you’ll probably get to the end of it without having really learnt anything about them," Caitlin told Mashable.

"Something about whether chocolate belongs in the fridge or the cupboard, them saying that they’ll probably love their dog more than you, or lots of gym selfies and references to the gym are typical beige flags," she continued.

In a viral clip that racked up over half a million views, Caitlin outlined her top beige flags – and if you're into any mainstream sitcoms, you might want to sit this one out.





@itscaito beige is the new red and in other news dating apps are a wasteland 🚩 #hinge #redflags #datingredflags #hingedating









Caitlin's "beige flags" has become such a TikTok phenomenon that she now regularly reviews dating profiles in a game called "R U BEIGE??"



She disclaimed: "Everyone sends their own profiles to me, so I'm not just picking up any randoms off the internet – just so you know."

The concept is simple, three beige flag strikes, and you're out.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.