Could electrolyte skincare be the next big beauty trend?

Whether it's drinking collagen-infused matcha or getting 10,000 steps a day , we can’t seem to get enough of viral health trends.

From salmon sperm boosters (PDRN treatments) to the controversial “Chinamaxxing” trend, it can be difficult to separate what’s actually backed by science and what’s just driven by online hype.

This August, hydration brand nonni teamed up with beauty and wellness platform Ruuby to launch a facial treatment that they say feels, “innovative and relevant to modern lifestyles.”

I put the 60-minute facial to the test and spoke to medical professionals about whether applying electrolytes, such as sodium and magnesium, to treatments can genuinely benefit skin over time.



nonni X RUUBY launch their first electrolyte facial nonni

What does the facial claim to do?

Its three-stage concept involves sculpting, hydrating and giving skin an “energised glow”.

Through a combination of using different techniques and products, including lymphatic massage, gua sha, “electrolyte-rich cleansing” and “enzyme exfoliation”, the treatment aims to reduce puffiness, refresh the complexion and “deeply” hydrate skin, leaving it looking “brighter and more radiant”.

How to book and what’s included?

After booking an appointment through the Ruuby app a therapist will visit you at home to carry out the treatment, priced at £94.

It starts with a brief skin assessment before moving onto a double cleanse and gentle enzyme exfoliation. During this step, products with magnesium and calcium electrolytes are used to soothe and hydrate skin.

The main electrolyte-focused stage involves applying an “electrolyte-rich serum” alongside lymphatic massage techniques, followed by rose quartz gua sha. Together, these are said to help reduce puffiness, leaving the face looking more sculpted and lifted.

Another electrolyte-infused step happens when a face mask and chilled eye patches offer a hit of hydration, before the facial is finished with a hydrating mist, serum and lotion to lock in moisture.

It ends with a refreshing nonni drink packed with electrolytes, minerals and vitamins, including potassium, magnesium, pink Himalayan salt and vitamins B3, B6 and B12, neatly tying into the partnership’s wider focus on making smarter hydration part of everyday life.

What are some of the products used?

Some of the products used in the electrolyte facial Aaliyah Harris

FaceGym Electro Lite Cleanser, containing magnesium and calcium electrolytes alongside glycolipids.

BIODANCE Hydro Cera-nol Ampoule, used during the hydration-focused stage and containing niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. A product key in "deep hydration".

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, an electrolyte-rich mask containing niacinamide, sodium PCA, squalane, omega fatty acids and antioxidants. During this stage of the treatment, I felt a gentle tingling sensation as the cooling mask went on, while the under-eye patches added a warming effect - a fabulous fusion!

Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist, was used towards the end along with Paula’s Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturiser, which finished and sealed in hydration before an SPF was applied as this was a daytime treatment.

What do the experts say?

Indy100 spoke to three board-certified dermatologists Dr Ava Shamban, Dr Jeanine Downie and Dr Sumeet Thareja, on whether electrolytes in treatments like this can genuinely benefit skin and what to realistically expect from a one-hour facial.

Dr. Jeanie Downie, from New Jersey, says magnesium has a handful of perks from “decreasing inflammation” to supporting the skin barrier. Similarly, calcium “helps to retain moisture and regulates cell growth”.

“So that's said, technically... these electrolytes "work" but there are far better overall products to support skin health. For example ceramides [commonly found in moisturisers] and dimethicone [in skincare products] are better hydrators,” she adds.

“Facials that include enzyme exfoliation can be great for people that have acne with normal to oily skin.” Dr. Jeanie Downie

Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett are just a few of the A-lister faces Dr. Ava Shamban has worked with.



“Deep, long lasting hydration can vary greatly, but some level of it is absolutely possible in a one hour facial”, says Dr Ava.

“However, how the skin is treated afterward, along with environmental and lifestyle factors can undo the benefits, so it is certainly not a guarantee. Generally speaking hydration will improve for several hours to about 24 hours - perhaps 48 in ideal conditions”, she adds.

Dr Ava Shamban’s worked with Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett Dr Ava Shamban

On my combination dry-oily skin, I can vouch that it had a velvety touch and luminous complexion that lasted well over 24 hours.

As for enzyme exfoliation, each expert shared several advantages, particularly around how it can support different skin types due to its gentle nature when removing dead skin.

Dr. Sumeet Thareja, Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon at Indigo Dermatology says: “Your serums and moisturizers sink in deeper, which helps the skin feel soft, smooth and bright right away.”

Dr Thareja: “Long-term barrier support generally comes from consistent skincare that includes ingredients such as humectants, ceramides and fatty acids.” Indigo Dermatology

Dr. Jeanie adds: “Yes it is true that some enzyme exfoliation does have a meaningful effect on skin radiance but only after several treatments".

The least ‘long-lasting’ element is the lymphatic massage and gua sha, which works more as a temporary, immediate boost to sculpt the face and reduce puffiness.

The verdict

Before vs after the electrolyte facial Aaliyah Harris

My skin felt noticeably softer, plumper and more hydrated for over a day, with rough texture and minor blemishes appearing smoother too. The ‘glow’ was immediate, extending from my face down across my neck, shoulders and arms, which were also treated.

Beyond the dewy, glass-like finish, my skin felt comfortable, nourished with that slightly bouncy quality you get with well-hydrated skin. The facial delivers an instant boost of hydration and radiance, although regular treatments would be needed for longer-lasting results.

Ultimately, as Dr Thareja notes, electrolytes shouldn’t replace established skincare ingredients. Traditional hydrators such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin remain “vastly superior”, at drawing and holding moisture in the skin, with electrolytes best used alongside ingredients such as humectants, ceramides and fatty acids.

At £94, it’s not something I’d book weekly (mostly because the price makes it more of an occasional treat than a regular part of my routine) but does it work and would I do it again? Yes!

For a quick skin revival without leaving home, this luxurious electrolyte facial delivers, and the quality of the products made it feel well worth the price.

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