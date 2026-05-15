Beauty fanatics will already know that London has been the place to be this week – and if you somehow missed it, TikTok certainly didn't let you forget.

The capital was transformed into a pink-hued Huda Beauty universe as international influencers flew into the city to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance, Easy Bake Intense.

From fleets of branded taxis and buses sweeping through central London to beauty creators with followers in the millions checking into some of the city’s most exclusive hotels (with rooms reportedly soaring past £1,500 a night), the scale of the takeover was impossible to ignore.

Social feeds soon became a behind-the-scenes pass. Beauty insiders documented jam-packed itineraries filled with overflowing products, personalised pyjamas, powder puff-shaped pillows, elegant high teas, perfume and diffuser-making workshops, and lavish dinners worthy of Fashion Week.

The London spectacle followed Huda’s wider beauty world tour, which previously saw Dubai host a similarly extravagant event complete with surprise performances from Summer Walker and Palestinian artist Saint Levant.

Naturally, expectations for London were sky-high.

Ahead of the event, guests were sent the upcoming Easy Bake Intense (dropping 28 May) to test ahead of the evening’s 'Pink Maximalist: Never Too Much' theme. And everyone in attendance took that brief very seriously.

Huda herself was overwhelmed by the warm reception, emerging dramatically from a giant-sized perfume bottle before admitting the London crowd had made her emotional.

Becca Monaghan

But while the beauty looks alone could have carried the night, organisers had been teasing two secret performances – and speculation online had already gone into overdrive.

"You guys look like dolls," Huda told the crowd. "And to celebrate tonight, we have some very iconic dolls."

Moments later, the cheers said it all.

The Pussycat Dolls – now made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt – took to the stage with a hit-filled set featuring 'Don’t Cha', 'Beep', 'Jai Ho!' and 'When I Grow Up', turning the night into an all-out Y2K pop concert.

Becca Monaghan

And just when it felt like the night had peaked, Huda and her daughter returned to introduce London’s own Central Cee, sending the crowd into yet another frenzy.

The event has already been dubbed the 'Cannes Film Festival of the beauty world' – and it’s hard to argue otherwise. Everything about it felt larger-than-life, camp, and theatrical.

Becca Monaghan

From the moment guests entered, it was sensory overload. Attendees were handed tokens to 'shop' complimentary exclusive Huda merch, including tour T-shirts, hair clips and fans.

Inside, every corner was a photo opportunity. There were life-sized Barbie-esque boxes for professional photoshoots that were later transformed into retro 90s-style wall posters, a floral playground swing and seesaws fitted with GoPros, charm-making stations, immersive animations, and even bubble machines pumping out Easy Bake Intense-scented bubbles.

Becca Monaghan

It almost felt like a 2000s episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, or an adult version of prom – if it came with celebrity performances and enough pink to rival the Barbie premiere.

And then there was the food. Guests grazed on complimentary fish and chips, lobster rolls, fries and dips, while dessert carts dotted around the venue served churros, ice cream, and rose-shaped sweet treats.

Becca Monaghan

Despite the event being alcohol-free, the drinks menu still felt indulgent, with handmade mocktails, branded waters and soft drinks flowing non-stop.

Becca Monaghan

The fragrance itself is inspired by the signature Easy Bake Loose Powder scent, but intensified.

It opens with wild cherry before moving into white florals, cinnamon bark and caramel milk, finishing with warm vanilla bourbon notes. According to Huda Beauty, the scent went through more than 100 versions before landing on the final formula, created alongside perfumer Hamid Merati-Kashani.

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