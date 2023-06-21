Model forks out £18k for billboards to promote her OnlyFans

A model has made a risqué business decision by promoting her OnlyFans page on giant billboards in London and New York from today (15 June) – claiming it’s the first time this has been done in Britain.

Eliza Rose Watson, who is from the UK, has forked out over £18,000 ($23,000 USD) for the saucy ads set to stop people in their tracks in hot spots such as Tottenham Lambeth and NYC’s Times Square.

Although the 31-year-old admits the raunchy posters may be a controversial move, she insists that her ads are nowhere near as sexy as other brands' – such as lingerie and alcohol companies.

The model, who has over 2.7 million followers on instagram (@ElizaRoseWatson), hopes that this will help change people’s perceptions about adult modelling and make them see it for what it is: a legitimate business.

”The one thing I don’t want to do is offend people,” Eliza told NudePR.com.

”But there are ads far sexier than mine up all the time, like those for big lingerie companies with beautiful women in just bras and panties.

”The only difference is that the woman in the ad doesn’t profit half as much as the brand she is modelling for.

“If anyone is offended simply because the ad is orientated around adult activities, they should be even more offended by ads for alcohol and betting apps, and websites – which you can often access without parental controls.

“You can’t do that with OnlyFans.”

Eliza’s face and body is plastered across Tottenham, Harrow, Lambeth and Edgware, and Times Square in NYC.

The billboards feature a stunning snap of her in grey bra with her instagram handle, along with the OnlyFans logo.

The ones in London are six metres wide and three metres high, while the New York ones are two separate ads on either side of a digital display.

Given the X-rated natured of the site, the OnlyFans model admits she was initially nervous about putting the billboards up.

She said: “I am conscious that in some ways I am desensitised to what is ’sexy’ and what is just ‘pretty’.

”This made it difficult choosing the right photos for the billboards and I had to get multiple second opinions.

”I also worried that the agencies I contacted would think I was joking.

“I find it very promising that I wasn’t turned away, it is a big step for my industry, so I will say I am proud and excited about it!”

The model currently has 45,000 dedicated fans across two OnlyFans pages, where she rakes in around £160,000 ($200,000 USD) per month.

However, for anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps, Eliza wants to make it clear that there is more to the job than stripping off.

It’s a business, and she is constantly making moves to keep things running smoothly for herself and her team of employees.

Aside from tackling stigma in the adult industry, she hopes that the racy billboards will attract more followers so she can expand her company.

Eliza added: “Since I began doing what I do, I have learned one of the hardest parts of my job is the hate and the prejudice creators are subjected to, and the secrecy consumers have to stay in, for fear of being shamed.

”I feel encouraged to see it become more and more accepted over time.

”If my billboards are a tiny step further in that journey, I feel I have done my bit.”

