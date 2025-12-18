Everything we know about Tell Me Lies season 3 as official trailer released

More chaos, drama and toxicity to come at Baird College as Tell Me Lies season three is coming soon, and fans got to see what's in store after the official trailer was released.

In season two, viewers were left on a nail-biting cliffhanger - just before Bree (Catherine Missal) walked down the aisle to marry Evan (Branden Cook), she saw the text message from Stephen (Jackson White) that included a recorded confession of Evan admitting to sleeping with Lucy (Grace Van Patten) back in their college days.

Yikes.

So, fans are excited to see what happens in the upcoming eight-episode series. Here is everything we know so far.

What can we expect from season 3?

In season three, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) have rekindled their rocky romance ahead of their spring semester at Baird College - but as viewers know by now, nothing is smooth sailing in this show.

"While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with," the synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."





Trailer release

The trailer has been released for season three, where we see a tearful Lucy sitting in front of a camera, ready to confess as she says, "I need to apologize, to everyone. So I am making this tape to say that I am so sorry."

Not to give too much away, but we see unresolved situations and complicated relationships from last season arise once again, as well as new faces being pulled into the havoc.





@tellmelieshulu it just hurts so good. the trailer for tell me lies season 3 is here. #tellmelies returns jan 13 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus.









First Look Images Disney+

Who is confirmed to star in season 3?

Among the returning cast members are Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo and Tom Ellis.

New additions to season three include Iris Apatow in the recurring role of Amanda, a bubbly but fragile college freshman keeping a big secret, and Costa D’Angelo as Alex, a psychology grad student and part-time drug dealer who has a complicated past with Bree.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts, co-founder Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski executive produce under their Belletrist banner, and Laura Lewis executive produces for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson, Stephanie Noonan and Sam Schlaifer also serve as executive producers, and Tyne Rafaeli is executive producer and director.

Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, and the author serves as consulting producer.

When is the release date?

The third season of Tell Me Lies premieres January 13 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly.

Viewers share excitement for new season

News of a release date and the trailer release for season three has delighted fans who have been sharing their thoughts and reactions on social media.

One person wrote, "The most toxic people are back!!!"





"Hot mess express and I’m seated for it all!" a second person wrote.

















"Tell me lies season 3 in January oh I’m so seated for the mess especially after that cliffhanger last season," a third person said.









A fourth person commented, "So ready for the new season featuring my favorite toxic a** friend group





















Someone else added, "TELL ME LIES SEASON 3 IN JANUARY LESS THAN 2 MONTHS YES GODDDDD."





"TELL ME LIES BACK IN JANUARY," another person shared.









"The most toxic people are back!"





"Omg yess I love this toxic a** show."

