Enter Emily English: The Instagram nutritionist on everyone’s radar

Boasting a cult following of over 1.3 million foodies; hundreds of delicious, nutritious, aesthetically pleasing recipes; and a catalogue of brand partnerships including the likes of Harvey Nichols, Emily English – or Em the Nutritionist (@emthenutritionist) as the social sphere knows her – has become an internet star in her own right.

Growing up, Emily English was surrounded by a big foodie family with celebrations often centred around the dinner table. Her grandma was a chef at Cornfields in Colmworth where Emily took on her first-ever job in her teens, bringing her love of food to life.

Emily's passion for nutrition intensified when she was scouted by a model agency. During her time as a model, she learnt the harsh realities of the fashion industry and the damaging diet trends that came with it, which inspired her to delve into food and nutrition deeper.

As someone who was "fascinated with biology and chemistry at school" Emily acknowledged she had "a massive hole in her knowledge."

"I really knew nothing about nutrition and how to fuel my body," Emily told Indy100, adding that her desire to learn prompted her to swap her initial degree to Nutrition at Kings College London.

Since graduating, Emily has been working non-stop – and it's certainly demonstrated in her incredible social growth over the last few years.

At the end of 2022, Emily had a healthy 126,000 Instagram followers. Today, she has 1.3 million.

"The most important thing I’ve done is stay consistent with the style and focus of my content," she explained. "Every recipe is centred around the food you want to eat, designed by a nutritionist. I think that’s why my account has taken off because people know what to expect, and my recipes are tried and tested."

"They work, they taste good, and they also make people feel good. I design recipes that help make people’s lives happier, easier, and healthier. As my fiancé always says, stick to the strategy."

Emily's recipes rack up views in the millions, with thousands more comments from followers who have trialled out the dishes for themselves.

Emily has since worked with a host of notable brands, as well as Instagram collaborations with fellow prominent online personalities, including Top Jaw and former Love Islander Dr Alex George.



"I love the fact that I’m able to combine the wellness industry, beauty industry, and nutrition industry with my videos, which are centred around my habits and wellness routines," she said.

One of Emily's career highlights is her Harvey Nichols collab where she hosted a brunch takeover in their top-floor restaurant at the flagship store.

"I created my 'get the glow' menu, smoothie and juices alongside ricotta pancakes, hot honey avocado toast, and my healthy Caesar salad," Emily continued.



Her online success as a nutritionist made the people want more. And so, Emily beckoned to the call with her brand new recipe book fittingly titled So Good with an aim to "change the way we perceive nutrition."

"If I ever go to an event and I say I’m a nutritionist, people always get nervous and say to me, 'Oh well, I won’t tell you what I’ve eaten today,'" Emily humoured, adding that she wants people to understand that nutrition is about joy.

"All the recipes in So Good have been created for every day. It’s about bringing healthy eating and good nutrition back into our homes in a normalised way," she explained.

People can expect "meals that you recognise but with my unique twist."

"I’ve tried to incorporate recipes that people make every day. Speedy breakfasts, freezable, family-friendly, and suitable for hosting friends. It’s the food you want to eat, designed by a Nutritionist, with every bite making you say, 'Wow, that was just so good.'"





Since the announcement, followers have already started down the countdown to the 9 May release date.

"I’m SO proud of you girl! get me on that preorder list," one wrote, while another gushed: "I can't wait until May!"

Given the well-received response of So Good, Emily already has plans for book number two in the pipeline.

"I really believe that these books have so much value when it comes to bridging the gap between those who love food but also want to feel well."

She has also just launched her probiotic company Epitome with big plans for 2024.

"Everything that I do is centred around the same three pillars: health, habits, and happiness."

