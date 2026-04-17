Euphoria Sundays are officially in session following the long-awaited release of season 3 - four years on from the closing episode of season 2.

Rue (Zendaya), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are all making their return for what's tipped to be the final batch of episodes.

Episode one has already cemented the show as one that's going to be on everyone's radar too - even those who have vowed to 'hate-watch' it - with Sam Levinson's writing making it clear that the HBO hit isn't going to get any tamer.

But, aside from drug dealing high-schoolers in the form of an all-star cast filling our long-empty cups, Euphoria has become synonymous with one thing: outrageously good beauty looks.

Seasons one and two were the blueprint for a shift in the entire industry, with glitter tears, rhinestoned cat eyes, and shades of blue that walked straight out of the 90s becoming a mainstay on social media. It felt grunge-heavy, yet well put-together.

According to Google Trends, searches for “Euphoria makeup” reached peak interest in 2022 after season two premiered, and propelled back to the same level in the week leading up to the third season’s release on April 12.

But, given the gaps between seasons, it's worth acknowledging that we're very much in a different time now - one where less is more. Where daring sequin accessories once stood, we're now in an era of all things effortless.

HBO

So, will the extrovert looks of seasons past still have their same pull? Well, as festival season draws in, we'd bet on it.

As the show's makeup artist Donni Davy puts it in a recent interview with Marie Claire, the clean girl beauty movement is nothing short of "soul crushing", hinting that the "glammiest glam" is on its way in the upcoming episodes - listing 90s Pamela Anderson and the 2000s as her inspiration.

“Euphoria’s makeup looks are particularly relevant in the beauty world right now, as the ‘clean-girl aesthetic’ has lost its pull, and maximalism is making a comeback", notes Annabelle Tauru, a beauty expert at Fresha.

"Since Euphoria’s first season, fans of the show have recreated the series' looks because they serve as a form of self-expression that moves away from outdated beauty standards and makes room for creativity.

"Euphoria has redefined modern beauty through makeup, particularly with Gen-Z, celebrating individuality, bold colour, and emotional storytelling.”

From glass skin to graphic liner, we’re taking a closer look at some of Euphoria’s most iconic beauty looks - and showing you how to bring them to life.

Maddy’s signature liner

HBO

"Attempts to recreate Maddy’s look have been all over TikTok for the past two seasons, and her look went viral when the show first aired", says Annabelle, describing Alexa Demie's style in the show as "fun and quirky" with lots of gems. We mean lots.

Get the look: Maddy’s signature look pays homage to the horizontal straight liner, which is undeniably difficult to get right. The trick to nailing this look is to forget about the usual winged-liner upturn and make it completely horizontal. Using tape will help get that crisp shape. Once you’ve nailed your liner, pair it with statement lashes and accessorise with gems. Think jewel-studded eyebrows.

Cassie’s 60’s glam

"Cassie’s looks have been said to be inspired by the 1960s icon Twiggy, with her hair and makeup throughout the series giving retro vibes that set her apart", notes Annabelle. "Cassie’s looks began with an eternal innocence and made the most of pastel eyeshadows and rhinestones, but as the seasons progressed, they evolved."

Get the look: Begin with “soft-glam” in mind, aiming for a hyper-feminine look. This can be achieved with a dewy base, shimmery pastel pink and peachy eyeshadows, glossy lips, and of course, some delicate facial rhinestones for that Euphoria flair.

Jules' graphic eye

Annabelle tells us: "Jules has some of the boldest makeup looks on the series, reflecting her evolving identity. Her makeup looks are incredibly memorable, especially her artistic eye makeup, and daring, vivid choices full of colour and glitter."

Get the look: Begin with a clean canvas and minimal contouring so the playful eyeliner and bright eyeshadows pop. Use coloured liquid eyeliner to play with negative space and create a floating line above your natural crease. Experiment with different graphic shapes and colours, and add glitter or white liner dots below the eye for Jules’ signature look.

Rue’s grunge aesthetic

HBO

"Rue wears the least makeup of all the characters, and her 'undone' aesthetic reflects her troubled character, which is designed to be effortless yet emotional", Annabelle says, reflecting on Zendaya's iconic glitter tears look at the carnival in season one.

Get the look: Rue's look is all about embracing a natural base and hyperfixating on the details. Think raw, un-contoured skin that hasn't been through a 10-step skincare routine. Instead, turn your attention to smudged eyeliner and creamy, blended makeup for a lived-in look. To add a little Euphoria flair, consider applying glitter to your lower lash smudge line for a teary effect.

Euphoria is streaming weekly on HBO

Why not read...

'Hate-watching' Euphoria is the latest trend as season 3 scores just 42 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Euphoria S3: Fans give their verdict on premiere episode

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