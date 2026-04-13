Euphoria season 3: Fans react to premiere episode - and they're 'confused'

Euphoria Sundays are so back.



The premiere episode of the long-awaited third season of the HBO series aired last night (April 12), where we finally got to see how the characters are getting on in a five-year time jump from high school to their adult lives.

It's been a long time coming for fans, given the last season aired in early 2022, which has meant there has been almost a four-year gap between the seasons.

What happens in episode 1?

In the series opener, we see a sober Rue (Zendaya) still living with the consequences of her drug addiction from season 2, trying to pay off her $100k debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly) by smuggling drugs across the border from Mexico into the US, while also working as an Uber driver to earn extra cash.

According to Laurie, the true figure Rue owes is $43 million, but she's willing to let that slide...

There's a scene where she and friend Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) swallow balloons of fentanyl and pray that they don’t pop inside their stomachs, and excrete everything out on a strainer once they arrive at Laurie’s.

On the job, she then meets Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), a drug kingpin and pimp in a cowboy hat who appears to get on at first, but then sours when he realises the drugs brought over are laced with fentanyl, which kills one of his strippers.

We then see Rue explain herself by sharing how she doesn't want to work for Laurie anymore and that she felt like God had brought her to him for a reason - something which Alamo decided to exploit and put to the test as he puts an apple on Rue's head and takes a shot, hitting the apple, much to the relief of Rue.

In between these bad decisions, Rue crashes with high school bestie Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), who now works as a writer's assistant to Patty Lance (Sharon Stone), an "industry legend" who runs night-time soap LA Nights.

Rue also reunites with her mentor, Ali (Colman Domingo), to discuss the next steps to full recovery. In conversation with both of them, she mentions how she's trying to find her own belief in God, as she feels she would live a happier life after meeting the ultra-Christian family in Texas, who we see in the opening minutes of the episode.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

Meanwhile, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) are still together, engaged, and are, as Rue puts it, "living in some right-wing suburban bubble,” after the fallout of their relationship being revealed in season 2 (getting with your best friend's ex was always going to cause drama).

Cassie is determined to make money and get famous, as we see her dressed up as a sexy dog and shooting content, much to the dismay of Nate, who calls it "prostitution". Meanwhile, he has taken over his father’s construction business and owns a Tesla Cybertruck. As the episode goes on, we see Cassie try to convince a more placid Nate about the idea of her joining OnlyFans, as she's set on spending $50k on flowers for the upcoming wedding - something Nate isn't willing to fork out on.

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO, and Jeremy Colegrove/HBO

Then there's Maddy (Alexa Demie), who appears to be living the high life as a talent manager for influencers and actors, including LA Nights' heartthrob" Dylan Reid (Homer Gere), with her Instagram full of snaps with A-Listers such as Donatella Versace and Hailey Bieber, but the reality is the position isn't as luxurious as it seems.

As for Jules (Hunter Schafer), she doesn't make an appearance in this episode but is mentioned in conversation as Maddy, Lexi and Rue talk about the fact that Jules is a sugar baby.

Fan favourite, Fezco, played by the late Angus Cloud, who sadly passed away in 2023, also gets mentioned, with Rue revealing that he is in prison, serving a 30-year sentence.

How are viewers reacting to the premiere episode?

Following the release of Euphoria season 3, episode 1, viewers have taken to social media, and they have a lot of thoughts about the plot and characters.

One person said, "Euphoria going from an edgy teen drama to a drug cartel western…? I’m confused."









"How did Euphoria go from Skins to Narcos," a second person asked.





A third person similarly questioned, "Is this Euphoria or Breaking Bad."









"Euphoria, season 3 episode 1 no context," a fourth person commented.













A fifth person reacted, "Rue and Faye are drug mules, Cassie is a right-wing OnlyFans creator, Nate owns a cyber truck and failing at his dad's business, Maddy is not getting paid what she deserves, Fez in jail, Jules is a sugar baby… and we still got 7 weeks to go."

"So nobody went to college and bettered themselves?" a sixth person noted.









"Cassie scrolling through pictures of Maddy in Hollywood events hanging out with Donatella Versace and Hailey Bieber while she settled for Nate in the suburbs like the loser she isxhxhsbsn."













Someone else shared, "Straining pasta through the DEW DEW FENTANYL STRAINER???? #euphoria"









"Fezco mention and they saying he in prison," another person added.









" 'You really should call Fez'," quoting what Rue said in the episode.

"Even Rue was weirded tf out… 43 million dollars is f***ing insane."









"Zendaya showing in this scene alone why she’s a 2 x emmy award winner !!!!"





"Rue tryna figure out how her 10k debt turned to 43 million dollars."





"OF COURSE NATE DRIVES A CYBERTRUCK."









"I really don’t even see Zendaya when it comes to Euphoria, like nah this is ruerue."





"Y'all if you live in the LA area, do NOT get in an Uber with this girl Ruby, this mf should not be behind the wheel!!!!!"

Euphoria Season 3, episode 1 is now available to watch on HBO Max.



Elsewhere from Indy100, The first reviews for Euphoria season 3 are in, and Zendaya comments on future of Euphoria after Season 3.

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