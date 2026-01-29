If you see your friends switching careers, breaking off relationships, or moving across the world, there's one excuse you might expect to hear a bit more of in 2026: The Year of the Fire Horse.

On 17 February we'll be entering a year on the Chinese zodiac calendar that only comes every 60 years - and just like Saturn returns and angel numbers, Gen Z have taken its supposed power - and ran with it.

Following the Year of the Snake, associated with grief and feeling stagnant, the Fire Horse is thought to symbolise bold transformation, rapid movement, and intense passion, which means accepting new challenges and being empowered to reinvent yourself.

If there was ever a time to finally go blonde for the summer, this is it.

We're suckers for anything that gives us a slither of hope that the universe might be about to work in our favour, which is why the Year of the Horse has become a social media sensation before it's even begun.

"The Fire Horse year is a year one, we're not going to see a year like this in our lifetime ever again", one content creator noted, adding that the the numbers in 2026 add up to 10 - or one in numerology - making it a reset year.

"It's the year of abundance, the year of adventure, the year of you winning and resetting everything", he continues.

"I just bought a Porsche & getting a divorce in 2026", one person clarified of what they'd planned for the year of transformation.

"I can already feel it 2026 is going to be SO GOOD", another affirmed.

"The fact we’re going to be in a fire sign the next 20 years makes me so excited. 2026 is going to be amazing", someone else penned.





@projectme_with_tiffany The 3rd sign is hitting me hard 😫 but it’s necessary in this final shedding of the year of the snake 🐍 >> The more intense your shedding has been = the bigger your quantum leap during the year of the fire horse 🔥 🎧 Go listen immediately to my 2026 Glow Up Protocol on the ProjectME with Tiffany Carter Podcast {on all platforms} 🙌 Access up 🔝 📲 #yearofthesnake #yearofthefirehorse #quantumjumping #femaleentrepreneur #yearofthehorse

What's more, it's thought that if you were born in the year of the horse (being 1990), you're going to have a particularly big year, as your birth year is characterised by you being energetic and independent in nature, thriving on adventure and freedom.

Sound familiar?

Well, if you're in the mood to do something a little out of your comfort zone in the coming months, you can always blame it on the zodiac.

