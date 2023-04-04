Five Guys reveals the three reasons why its menus are so expensive

Five Guys is often the talk of social media because, for a fast food restaurant at least, it is seen as pretty pricey.

TikToks frequently feature people moaning about the cost of the chain, in which you can get burgers, chips and a whole range of milkshakes.

But there are reasons why the American brand is priced the way it is, and it is all to do with the freshness of ingredients and the ability to customise orders.

Speaking to The Rakyat Post, Iain Ross-Mackenzie, Director Of Operations-APAC at Five Guys International explained it is partly because people can customise their burgers with free toppings which need to be factored in to the overall price.

He said: "Customer choice [...] is really important to us. We want to put control back in the consumer’s pocket."

It is also because of the ingredients being fresh. He added: "The way the brand sources its ingredients also adds to the price tag at the till.

"Nothing in store is frozen. We only ever use fresh ingredients."

Finally, he said the price is because of the quality. "People come to Five Guys for a simple, great American burger. And that’s what they will get here,'" he said.

Regardless of whether you agree or not with the price of the menu, it looks like Five Guys isn't planning on getting any cheaper.

