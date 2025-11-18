Dubai's most-Instagrammed hotels are proving they live up to their viral legacy

Dubai is synonymous with a number of things: Skyscrapers, sell-out pistachio chocolate, all-day brunches, and influencers at every turn, to name but a few of them.

More specifically, it’s a sprawling metropolis where over 18 million sun-hungry travellers flock each year to marvel at its well-rounded mix of world-leading architecture, golden beaches (along with notoriously bath-like Gulf waters), and a global culinary scene.

Several all-encompassing lifestyle brands dominate the city (no, we’re not referring to Emaar’s branding plastered across every building), and, with all-in-one-location hotel, bar, and sunset beach club culture taking centre stage over late-night treks across town, there are a handful of names that have earned their reputation as the big players.

One of those that’s instantly recognisable to anyone who’s visited the emirate is FIVE.

Its legacy-carving journey began in 2013 with FIVE Palm Jumeirah, before subsequently opening FIVE Jumeirah Village (2019) and welcoming FIVE LUXE JBR in 2024, complete with its own counterpart to Ibiza’s iconic Pacha nightclub.

The ultimate trifecta of beach, luxury, and city stays; the brand has undoubtedly nailed what it means to appeal to every type of traveller.

Having split a recent trip between their two most contrasting properties - FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE LUXE JBR - it’s instantly apparent that while the FIVE ethos shines through both, they play to very different markets.

The tone for a stay at FIVE LUXE JBR is set the moment you walk through its floor-to-ceiling glass doors, greeted by a towering chandelier and marble finishes on every visible surface.

The rooms are no different either. Their Skyline Suite outshines many other luxury Dubai stays, fully equipped with an open-plan kitchen and living room, terrace featuring a cooling plunge pool (much-needed for those warm, hazy evenings), and views that span from The Palm to Blue Water Island. It’s beyond well-equipped, and in prime position to watch the Ain Dubai light up as day turns to dark.

But, FIVE LUXE JBR isn’t just about the rooms (as exquisite as they are). It’s also home to the aforementioned Playa Pacha Dubai; an outdoor dawn-to-dusk beach club destination welcoming tanners by day, and world-leading music acts by night for its Pacha ICONS series, complete with as many cherry motifs as its European counterpart.

It oozes as much luxury as the space it calls home - clean, white loungers, and a menu featuring light bites of mezze, sushi, and caviar, finished with a refined crowd who spend much of the day draped over the side of its infinity pool, cocktail in hand.

As the sun falls, the day beds make way for a sprawling dancefloor and giant disco cherries.

I was there during its 2025 christening for the winter season, featuring Carl Cox in the headline slot until 3am; a stark reminder of why being on a warm beach, dancing with friends to the best-in-house music will trump a sweaty nightclub every single time.

Away from the dancefloor, FIVE LUXE JBR attracts many non-hotel guests, and that’s all thanks to its vast array of restaurants and bars, each one transporting you to a different part of the world - the perfect post-party pick-me-up. It even has an on-site, quintessentially British pub, Goose Island Tap House JBR, with over 25 beers on draught and a Sunday roast that’s a favourite of expats looking for a taste of home.

One notable mention goes to Paradiso Dubai (voted the World’s Best Bar), a rooftop chill spot featuring experimental cocktail creations crafted by expert mixologists, along with kitsch, circus-inspired decor. At the other side is Ronin, a gourmet Japanese restaurant adorned with traditional lanterns and a teppanyaki counter for the full show experience - complete with a Michelin guide nod to boot.

Despite all Dubai has to offer, it would be very easy to spend an entire trip just on-site, soaking up the atmosphere.

A 20-minute drive and situated at the start of the Palm is FIVE Palm Jumeirah - the second base for my trip, and the resort that started it all.

While it draws many similarities to FIVE LUXE JBR in the form of its grand foyer and five-star service, it boasts a distinct personality that sets it apart.

Subtle pearl hues in the decor are replaced by punchy gold and pops of turquoise; the car park outside is awash with millions of dollars' worth of supercars. It’s unmistakably an adult playground, which is how it earned its reputation.

Here, the party never stops.

The buzzy pool area welcomes both guests and external visitors every day, with DJ sets and parties galore taking you from the early afternoon through to the evening. As the city lights up in its backdrop, the crowd flocks to Bohemia Beach Club, situated on the hotel’s private beach.

Much like Playa Pacha Dubai, Bohemia Beach Club welcomes huge artists each week as part of its Bohemia Presents series, including Robin Schulz, Sonny Fodera, and Gordo topping the bill.

As far as clubs go, it’s slightly more laidback, with partygoers found relaxing on day loungers when not dancing or nudging the person next to them that they "can't believe how hot it is" at 1am. Where jute textures and woven fabrics throughout the decor give it an Ibiza-like charm that makes you want to see the night through - 10 steps outside the door, and you can conveniently be back at your bed; no Uber-hailing required.

While FIVE Palm Jumeirah is technically family-friendly, it’s worth noting that the clientele mostly consists of twenty and thirty-something-year-olds looking to let off steam, closely followed by the odd bemused couple who accidentally let their toddler loose in the midst of bottle service.

Upstairs, the rooms tell a different story. Each suite holds echoes of FIVE LUXE JBR’s luxury, but contains touches more suited to the quintessential Palm lifestyle - whether it’s the free-standing bathtub wrapped in gold, or a terraced balcony that looks directly out onto the action below, without needing to leave your room.

Much like its sister, it isn’t lacking in the culinary department either. It has several restaurants and bars (plus a one-of-a-kind nightclub, Bling, that allows you to drive your car directly inside the dancefloor), each with a unique identity that keeps them full every evening.

Among them are two personal must-visits. First up, Maiden Shanghai, an outdoor, rooftop haunt serving up premium dim-sum from China’s best foodie regions; whether you’re craving typhoon shelter lobster, bao buns stuffed with slow-cooked short rib, or a full table-side peking duck carving experience with the head chef.

Think takeaway classics that hit the spot, but elevated, served in a dimly lit, somewhat romantic setting.

The second: The Penthouse. Rather than exclusively lending itself as a restaurant, it’s situated on the 16th floor, and is a rooftop bar-meets-club-meets-light bite eatery. More importantly, it’s the best place to catch the sunset while low-fi house is being spun by the resident DJ in the background, and the city skyline glitters.

It’s a view that stirs that familiar, fuzzy feeling when you’re somewhere that feels like home, surrounded by life’s finest comforts: Friends, breathtaking scenery, and food and wine in abundance.

Whether Dubai calls you for business, pleasure, or simply a moment of calm in the desert heat, a stay at FIVE certainly transcends the typical hotel experience - it’s a lifestyle - and one that we’ll almost certainly become loyal to.

