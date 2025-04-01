Dubai chocolate trend has had a major impact on tourism in the UAE

Is there anything left that hasn't been Dubai chocolate-ified? We're not convinced. Dubai chocolate has become a global craze and undoubtably the biggest foodie trend of 2025, with the sound of its signature 'snap' heard on every TikTok FYP.

Bars of the unique chocolate combination are selling for upwards of £25, and it's near-impossible to pick up a jar of pistachio spread in a supermarket if you're on a quest to make your own.

What started as a Deliveroo-only treat in Dubai itself (launched by chocolate brand, Fix), the chocolate bars have joined the greats in popularity, with a number of major brands releasing their own versions of the flavour combination.

For those who haven't yet had a taste of Dubai chocolate, it's essentially a chunky chocolate bar filled with pistachio spread and knafeh, a friend pastry.

Fix

And while queuing outside a supermarket for a chocolate bar might seem excessive to some, it would appear that the trend could have actually provided a boost in tourism for the UAE.

Luxury holiday provider Destination2, has seen bookings for Dubai leap 38 per cent compared to the same time in 2024, thought to be boosted by taste tourism, which sees people are choosing where to holiday based on food.

"Holidaymakers have long enjoyed discovering new cuisines, but we’re now seeing food itself becoming the main reason for choosing a destination", says travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin.

Pexels

“Holidaymakers increasingly want to be travel influencers in their own right.

“In a bid for authenticity, holidaymakers are seeking out the real deal by visiting the destinations where the foods originate - whether it’s the latest viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ or Japan’s famous soufflé pancakes.

“With holidaymakers faced with a bigger choice of destinations to choose from than ever before, people are looking for unique factors to guide their decision - and viral food trends are quickly becoming one of the biggest!”

Now there's quite literally no better excuse to spend a week in the desert - and get your sweet treat fix.

Why not read...

A major supermarket brand is now selling their own version of Dubai chocolate

Dubai is no longer just for influencers - and it’s my new favourite winter destination

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



