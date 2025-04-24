This ‘ridiculous’ hack could be the secret to curing your flight anxiety

Up to 40 per cent of us experience some kind of anxiety or fear when it comes to flying - and let's be honest - the recent highly-publicised plane crashes definitely aren't helping us on the road to actually enjoying travelling.

But, we're not going to let that stop us, and instead, TikTok is providing the best in weird and wonderful hacks for overcoming your jitters. No, like really weird.

From over-analysing the passengers on the plane (do they really look like the type of people to get in a plane crash?) to tapping the outside of the jet as you hop on board, we've really seen it all.

One hack that's going viral at the moment is from @elenaarco1, who says she overcomes her nerves when travelling by listening to the most obscure song she can find on Spotify for take off - because why on earth would a plane crash to the Hannah Montana soundtrack?





@elenaarco1 no jokes! Try it and think about it #fyp #fearofflying #flyinganxiety

Her personal go-to is 'Come On Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners, AKA the song you're guaranteed to hear at every wedding when everyone's up on the dance floor.

"I used to have an extreme fear of flying - so bad that I would have full-on panic attacks right before take off", she noted alongside the clip of her listening to the 80s hit.

"I tried every kind of sedative and calming method but nothing seemed to help...I came across a video of someone saying they always listen to a song that feels ridiculous to crash to...honestly, it's helped me more than anything else has."

And it would appear she's not the only one turning to music to help soothe themselves when up in the air.

"212 by Azealia Banks and it works every time", one person wrote underneath the video.

"I put Top Gun’s Danger Zone on! Feels iconic on take off", someone else wrote.

"Thank god im not the only one! I listen to Mamma Mia playlist whilst taking off and landing on full volume, I’ve realised I’m scared of the noises that the aircraft makes", another chimed in.

Finally, we have an excuse to blast 'The Winner Takes It All' for eight hours straight.

