The top 10 friendliest places to visit in the UK revealed

The top 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been revealed, according to new research by train company LNER.

As part of the research, data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the personal well-being of residents, and TripAdvisor's data on the level of hospitality in the 50 biggest towns and cities in the UK was analysed.

This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

So which place in the UK was ranked the friendliest?

In first place is Blackpool which tops the chart for having the highest number of five-star rated restaurants and hotels, with a ratio of 143.3 per 100,000 people.

Residents of Blackpool report high levels of satisfaction, happiness and a sense of purpose in life, which accounts for thetown’s exceptional hospitality.

Blackpool was ranked the UK's friendliest place to visit, according to LNER iStockphoto by Getty Images

While Brighton came in second place with the vibrant seaside city scoring 75 out of 100, where it ranks high for life satisfaction and the feeling that life is worthwhile, followed by the historic city of York in friendly North Yorkshire in third, and the warm and friendly northern city of Newcastle in fourth.

Despite being the smallest city among the 50 destinations studied, St Albans ranks 8th, and reports the highest sense of purpose in life (80.2/100) while it also has the highest life satisfaction score (79.7/100) among thetop contenders.

Another relatively small city, Chelmsford, appears inthetop 10 for having the highest happiness score, an impressive 77.9 out of 100.

London didn't make the cut, ranking 24th with only 31.8 five-star rated establishments per 100,000 people.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, added: “Apart from culture, attractions, and surroundings, one of the most important factors when choosing a destination to visit is the hospitality of its people.”

“From striking up conversations in a local pub to receiving an act of kindness from strangers, visiting somewhere where locals are welcoming and affable can make a huge difference in your travel experience.”

“Whether you’re looking for a solo city break or family vacation, our research reveals the friendliest destinations in the UK, where visitors will receive an especially warm welcome as they make memories and enjoy their travel experiences."

The top 10 friendliest cities

Blackpool (79.9/100) Brighton (75.0/100) York (71.4/100) Newcastle upon Tyne (70.4/100) Edinburgh (69.5/100) Bath (68.8/100) Chester (68.6/100) St Albans (68.2/100) Colchester (68.1/100) Chelmsford (67.7/100)

Read the full report from LNER here.

