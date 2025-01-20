Gen Z considers coffee machines and air fryers to be 'essential items'

There is a big generational difference when thinking about the essential items people expect to find in a kitchen.

A new poll of 2,000 adults revealed how different generations value different appliances. Although they were once considered a luxury item, coffee machines are now seen as a necessity for members of Gen Z, the cohort born between 1996 and 2010, who are huge coffee consumers.

The research was commissioned by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA). Less than half (41 per cent) of Gen Z felt their coffee machine was a luxury item. Meanwhile, 64 per cent of Baby Boomers and Gen X thought otherwise.

Gen Z is also less likely to think air fryers are luxury products (33 per cent) compared to Baby Boomers (47 per cent). Gen Z-friendly app TikTok, which was recently revived in the U.S. after it was banned for just 14 hours on Sunday (January 19), helped to popularise this kitchen gadget with content creators showing how to make quick, easy and healthy meals.

Air fryers cook food faster than a standard oven, which is ideal for people who are constantly juggling work and social commitments, and you don’t have to pre-heat them.

Gen Z loves coffee machines / Photo by Dan Counsell on Unsplash

AMDEA CEO Paul Hide said: “We are clearly a nation of appliance lovers, who appreciate the transformative effect they’ve had on our lives and who are excited by the future of smart tech, especially the younger generations.”

The poll was launched to raise awareness about the importance of registering appliances in case there’s a fault.

Hide added: “However, people are missing out on an important safety benefit - an estimated 40 million large appliances are unregistered, which means they are untraceable if a safety repair is needed.”

The beloved washing machine was recognised by all ages as the appliance they wouldn’t be able to live without (62 per cent), which was followed by the fridge (59 per cent), oven (32 per cent) and freezer (29 per cent). Dishwashers finished ahead of the coffee machine, which is arguably more bougie.

Air fryers grew in popularity with TikTok a big contributor to this / Photo by Kelsey Todd on Unsplash

A lot of chatter has taken place online regarding how Gen Z functions regarding the home and appliances, as they were exposed for not being able to change a lightbulb.

Retail company Halfords recently conducted a survey and found 25 per of the younger generation don’t know how to change a lightbulb, citing concerns about climbing ladders and the bulb being too hot to touch.

The top 10 devices Britons can’t live without

Washing machine Fridge Oven Freezer Kettle Vacuum cleaner Air fryer Dishwasher Coffee machine Toaster

