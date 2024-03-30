Gen Z are treating employers like 'bad dates'

New research has looked into Gen Z’s work habits and found that they’re treating employers like “bad dates”.

Gen Z, identified as those born between 1997–2012, are reportedly “ghosting” employers more often than any other generation of workers.

The research [via Fortune] from employment site Indeed shows that employers have been ignored by younger workers, with people failing to show up for job interviews or their first day in their new job.

The research involved 1,500 people working in the UK, with 75 per cent of Gen Z involved saying they’ve ignored prospective employers in the past 12 months.

While other generations also showed similar behaviours on a lesser scale, Gen Z showed the worst habits – with 93 per cent admitting to have not turned up to interviews.

The research showed that 87 per cent also chose not to turn up on the first day after securing their job – with people involved stating they did so in order to “feel in charge of their career”.

The stats also showed that Gen Z were being forced into turning down jobs as they can’t afford the expenses that come with employment, like travel costs.

Danny Stacy, who is Indeed UK’s head of talent intelligence, said: “It’s clear that the financial offer is the biggest carrot for employers trying to attract talent, with pay, benefits and other factors that support the rise in cost-of-living likely to prevent a jobseeker from ghosting.

“Of course, not all businesses will be in the position to increase their offer, but being transparent about the financial package from the outset is likely to prevent jobseekers from ghosting further along the hiring process.”

It comes after reports suggested that Gen Z are already experiencing the 'equivalent of a midlife crisis’.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy delved into Gallup's 2024 World Happiness report, which found those in their twenties are the most unhappy.

