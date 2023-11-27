You can get paid £793 to make your bed every day for a month

Making the bed isn't everyone's favourite chore, but what if we told you could get paid to do this every day for an entire month?

Jewellery brand Shane Co. has launched a bed-making contest where they'll hand one lucky person £793 ($1,000), and all they'll need to do is make the bed for 30 days straight.

The brand has said it believes in "starting your day with intention," and noted how studies have shown simple acts of bed-making can reduce stress, and streamline your morning.

“What’s more intentional than taking a moment to create a space that sparks joy, organization, and maybe even a sprinkle of adulting?” their announcement for the competition reads.

In particular, they are looking for entrants who aren’t regular bed-makers to document how completing this routine impacts their productivity and general day-to-day life - this can be via notes or a vlog.

(Though regular bedmakers can also enter too.)

Once the participant completes this month-long challenge, they will be receive their financial reward.

Interested? Here are the following requirements for those who want to enter:

Contestants must be at least 18 years of age or older as well as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply

Contestants are required to make the bed for 30 days which involves tucked sheets, folded blankets and pillow placement.

There must be thoughtful documentation from the contest about how this new daily ritual has impacted you.

To enter, you'll need to fill in an online form by December 8.

The winner will be announced on December 22 – just before Christmas, good luck!

