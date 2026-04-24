'Grandma tourism' becomes one of 2026’s biggest travel trends - and it’s so wholesome

OAP-core is taking over. And we don't just mean ditching an hour of screen-time each day in favour of more analogue hobbies; but rather, the simplistic, wholesome lives of the older generations are slowly, but surely infiltrating everything we do.

Whether it's getting into cooking from old-school recipe books, or learning to knit, we may just finally be seeing eye-to-eye with the Silent Generation.

Travelling in your twenties used to be reserved for raucous partying and harnessing your sense of adventure away from the confines of home - now? Grandma tourism has been named as one of the biggest travel trends of this year, and sees Gen Z-ers ditching people their own age on trips to get wholesome with those who came before them.

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In fact, new research from GetYourGuide suggests almost nine in 10 young people say they'd book a Grandma-led excursion, with the appeal largely coming from a curiosity to learn new things.

In the report, 55 per cent suggest that older people are good storytellers, while 55 per cent enjoy learning nifty tips and tricks from them.

However, the biggest motivator driving the rise of analog experiences is a feeling of calm (noted by 69 per cent of people), followed by a reduction in anxiety (54 per cent) and time away from phones (54 per cent) - something we could all use a bit of.

It's happening before our very eyes too.

Social media is now awash with humble brags about Nonna pasta-making classes and guided walking tours from life-long residents of some of the world's most interesting, and historical places, with searches for these types of activities up 38 per cent.





@sophieleannahendy We had the best time and Nonna was so funny 🥹😅✨ @airbnb #italianfood #cookingwithgrandma #pastamakingclass #rome #romecookingclass #nonna #travel #roma #airbnbfinds #airbnbexperience #italy #travel #travelwithatoddler

In Rome, 68-year-old pasta-making guide Nonna Rosella highlights the importance of human connection at the heart of these experiences: “When I was growing up, we had entire communities because we had to meet in person. I worry about that loneliness with the younger generation. I want them to use these pasta-making skills to spend time with their loved ones.”

Hanging out with grandmas is the perfect antidote to that lack-of connection many people are feeling right now.

Bookings for workshops and classes have increased by more than 250 per cent globally between 2023 and 2025, significantly outperforming traditional attraction tickets and making them one of the fastest-growing categories.

Like with our own grandparents, there's something about everything fixed by a warm, welcoming hug and lots of treats in a homely, cosy setting.

Nostalgia is so back.

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