10 of the best and most baffling Halloween costumes for 2023

Pumpkins, witches, black cats – forget it. If you want to slay at Halloween these days, you’ve got to think outside the box.

Of course, few of us have the budget or on-call makeup artist to recreate Heidi Klum’s iconic worm get-up, but that’s no excuse not to cause a stir.

The internet is awash with weird, wonderful and down-right mind-boggling costume ideas to get your creative juices flowing.

And so, with October 31 just a few days away, indy100 has rounded up all the most brilliant and bonkers options to help you secure your place as the belle of the monster’s ball.

Pick of the best

1. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

We know you're as invested in this blossoming love story as we are, so get yourself an Eras-style dress and an NFL jersey and prove it.

Amazon.co.uk

2. Allan



'"There are no multiples of Allan. He's just Allan."

So forget Barbie and Ken – don a rainbow-striped flannel shirt and truly stand out from the crowd.

3. Succession's "ludicrously capacious bag"



"What's even in there? Huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it's monstrous. It's gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job."

You know what we're talking about.

4. Tanya from the White Lotus

"These gays, they're trying to murder me."

Gone but never forgotten.

5. ‘Instagram vs reality’

This is both easy to recreate and genius. (Just careful who you ask to be your "reality"...)

6. Bob Ross + painting



Euphoria's Lexi inspired a whole generation of Bob Ross costumes.



And now they're available on Amazon.

Amazon.co.uk

Aaand... some weird ones

7. Deer in the headlights

Someone came up with this idea and it actually got made. Oh, and it can be yours for a mere £64.99.

Halloweencostumes.co.uk

8. Spaghetti and meatballs

Seeing someone clutching a pair of giant meatballs is not our idea of a Halloween treat. But, hey, if you're into it and you're based in the US, you'll just need to fork out $84.98 to recreate this look.

Oriental Trading

9. Light plug and socket

We would argue that whoever came up with this had the opposite of a lightbulb moment.Though, to be fair, it is pretty creepy. (And can be yours for $31.99 – or around £26 plus shipping.)

Amazon.com

10. A pair of trainers



Look, we're not trying to be purists and we get that Halloween isn't all about cobwebs and zombies any more but, seriously, what the hell does a pair of sneakers have to do with anything?

Honestly, if you think this one is for you, you can pay your £59.99 and jog on, as far as we're concerned.





Halloweencostumes.co.uk

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings