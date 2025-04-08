The thought of convincing your boss to let you take time off after a heartbreak feels like such a hard sell - but could this all be due to change?

Most employees are expected to carry on as normal when their love life comes crashing down around them, but not for the staff at Cebu Century Plaza Hotel in the Philippines. In 2023 the business introduced a five-day paid “heartbreak leave” for employees mourning the end of a relationship.

There are some caveats - the time off can be taken once a year, provided the breakup is with a different person each year. But it's better than nothing. CEO Ricardo Dublado created the policy based on his own experience.

The proposal of “heartbreak leave” has been catching on in the Philippines, and a parliamentary bill was proposed in February last year which would allow any worker experiencing romantic turmoil be eligible for up to three days of unpaid leave.

Should employees be entitled to heartbreak leave? Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

However some critics say the paid leave could be costly for companies. Research has suggested heartbreak can negatively impact work. A 2022 study from the University of Minnesota showed that almost 44 per cent of those divorcing their partner agreed or strongly agreed that being in the process of a divorce had a negative impact on their work. Staff reported being unable to focus or sleep and a tendency to break down in tears.

Staff who are unable to work to an acceptable standard can also cost businesses, so perhaps heartbreak leave is better in the long run for everyone involved.

Globally, companies are making more concessions for employees in need, even if it isn’t explicitly to do with heartbreak. When going through hardships, staff may opt for a wellbeing (otherwise known as a mental health day), flexible work arrangements, and in some cases, counselling. Adobe offers six wellbeing days a year, and Virgin Money offers staff five. Although, some industries are dialling back on flexible, non-traditional office work arrangements after the pandemic.

While some businesses see value in letting staff have paid time off during heartbreak, challenges remain as other employers may not be able to allow the time off to be paid. This raises the question of whether staff would give up money for matters of the heart.

Heartbreaks, especially when divorce is not involved or the partnership is not considered particularly long-term, carry a stigma. Abrupt breakups and ghosting, despite being a universal experience, are still seen as something that will become a distant memory in a few hours. Society must first recognise the emotional toll taken on by the death of a relationship to improve the experience of employees. The Philippines are ahead of the curve.

