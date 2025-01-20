Does your hair feel more dry? You're not alone. During winter, our hair can be more prone to dryness and breakage, because cold air is dry as well as the effect of central heating.

Hair may feel more brittle than usual and the scalp can also become flaky, leading to itchiness. If you have wavy, curly or textured hair you may feel it even more.

But you shouldn’t give up hope just yet. By making a few adjustments to your hair routine, you can hopefully minimise the harsh effects of cold weather by winter-proofing your hair.

Hydration and moisture are key, according to celebrity hairstylist and textured hair expert Jennie Roberts at SheaMoisture . Roberts once worked with The Spice Girls, among other celebs, and she still gets DMs on social media about curly and coily hairstyles she helped to shine a spotlight on in the 1990s with Mel B (AKA Scary Spice). Her afro continues to be one of the most culturally defining moments for diversity, representation, and fabulous. You're in safe hands.

Roberts, who trained at the renowned Vidal Sassoon hair academy, also runs the Jennie Roberts Hair Academy. Here are her four winter hair tips:

Add intense hydration with steaming

“Steaming helps open the hair cuticle, allowing deep hydration and maximum penetration of conditioning ingredients into the hair shaft,” Roberts explains.

“This method is particularly beneficial for natural and curly hair, which tends to be more prone to dryness. It can help improve scalp health by loosening dirt and dead skin cells and reducing dandruff.”

You can steam your hair at home by using a warm towel wrapped around your head, or a shower cap.

Your hair may feel more dry in the colder months / Photo by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash

Add moisture by using hair masks

Hair masks are a nourishing treatment that can help hydrate and add moisture to dry or damaged hair. This should help your strands be more resistant to breakage. They work in a similar way to conditioners, but can generally be left in the hair for longer periods of time.

“A weekly deep conditioning treatment is a great option for giving hair an extra moisture boost beyond your usual shampoo and conditioning routine,” says Roberts. “Treatments rich in moisturising ingredients such as castor oil and shea butter can help strengthen and moisturise the hair, keeping it well-conditioned during the colder months.

“Apply to damp hair after shampooing and leave it on for at least 10 minutes for best results.”

Protective styling

“To prevent breakage and keep your hair hydrated, Boho and Goddess braids are ideal, offering both style and protection,” Jennie explains.

“This style is a reimagined version of the classic box braid from the ‘90s. While this dreamy, protective hairstyle is fantastic, there are a few things to keep in mind to prevent breakage. Use a lightweight leave-in conditioner to protect your hair from the manipulation and tension that come with braiding.”

Hydrate your hair between wash days

Roberts explains: “To keep your hair hydrated until your next wash day, refresh between washes with a water-based leave-in conditioner infused with nourishing oils to help to keep strands supple, preventing any dry-induced snapping.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.