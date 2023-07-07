Woman distraught as husband ghosts her 24 hours after wedding

A woman was horrified after her husband ghosted her after their wedding.

The woman, Isabelle, explained how she met her husband in Dallas and they moved to Sydney, Australia.

They got married but as soon as his visa got approved, he disappeared.

She told Daily Mail Australia: "I got home and literally 90 per cent of his stuff had disappeared.

"I tried logging into our immigration accounts, I had been locked out of everything, my credit cards were maxed-out, and I was blocked on his phone, none of my calls or messages going through."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said he also ghosted their mutual friends, their best man from their wedding, and even his own family.

A year later, they met up and he said he wanted to be single but she found out through her friend her ex-partner has now remarried.

She said: "He was my best friend, my ride or die. He fooled everyone, including me."

She said: "Don't be blind, because I'm sure I could have seen the signs before this happened and I just ignored it, you never really know who you're sleeping next to."

What a story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.