This little-known iPhone hack will help you find out where any outfit is from

Ever asked someone on Instagram where their top is from and found yourself completely ghosted? We've all been there.

There's also nothing more disappointing than then attempting to Google your way through the crisis using a vague description of what it looks like - only to be met with nothing useful.

We just want nice things.

As we begin compiling our summer wardrobes for festival, holiday, and warm-weather season, we're turning to social media for inspiration, and frankly, we've had enough of the gatekeeping.

But, we might not have to worry about that anymore as Apple have revealed a little-known iPhone hack that means you can find out where anything is from using just your camera.

Apple's Visual Intelligence is an in-built iPhone feature on iPhone 15 Pro and above, and uses AI to help you figure out what's what and who's who through photos - and it's super simple to use.

@seppseats did you know your iPhone could do this? 🤯 #visualintelligence #appleintelligence

How Apple Intelligence works on clothing:

1. Launch Visual Intelligence by long-pressing the Camera Control on the right side of your iPhone lockscreen

2. Point your iPhone camera at the clothing item you want to identify

3. Tap the photo search icon to search Google for the brand information and where it can be shopped

Simply genius.

Why not read...

iPhone laundry hack is stopping people ruining their favourite clothes

Apple have quietly added a little-known iPhone feature for music-lovers - and it’s a game-changer

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings