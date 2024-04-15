iPhone laundry hack is stopping people ruining their favourite clothes

An iPhone hack that helps people do their laundry is going viral online.

If you're using an Apple phone on iOS 17 or above, by taking photos of the laundry care labels in your clothing, it will give you a detailed list of instructions on how to wash and iron them safely.

When opening the photos, a washing machine button will come up, where you can find these details.

Many have praised the hack for helping them to stop ruining their clothes, as they previously didn't understand the symbols and their meanings.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



