People think Khloe Kardashian's 'boss wear' collection would get you fired

Khloe Kardashian has released a new line with her clothing brand Good American called “Bosswear” but people aren’t sure what “boss” it was made for.

The line of “power pieces for empowered women” features blazars, mini dresses, bodysuit tank tops, and even a denim jumpsuit among other things.

Launched on Thursday, 16 February, Kardashian modeled some of the clothing alongside her mother Kris Jenner - showing how stylish a boss can be.

However, people working in the corporate world found the clothing to be a bit out-of-touch.

“Imagine wearing this to work, you’d probably get a written warning from your boss,” Louis tweeted showing a photo of Kardashian in Good American’s hot pink tube dress, leggings, and “compression shine sculpted blazer.”

"This was created by someone who has never worked in an office," Samantha wrote.

"I would get fired if I wore clothes like this to work!!" Melanie tweeted.

Pieces in the boss wear collection range from $32.50 to $189.

And while some items, like blazars, work trousers, button-down shirts, and blouses may work for work clothes many others do not.

Louis wrote, "Tell me you’ve never had a real job without telling me you‘ve never had a real job."

Many companies have dress policies, often "business casual" or "business professional" which often means skirts and dresses must be knee-length and clothing should avoid bold patterns or colors.

Despite the name "bosswear" the collection does not specify it is for workplaces, just for empowered women.

