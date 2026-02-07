Behind the male skincare boom hiding in plain sight

Male grooming isn’t shouting about itself – it doesn’t need to, the numbers are doing the talking.

At Ruuby, an innovative beauty booking platform operating across the UK, Dubai and Switzerland, men now make up more than a quarter of all customers. “Male clients now represent 27 per cent of our customer base, with demand rising 40 per cent over the past 12 months, making it one of our fastest-growing segments,” CEO Venetia Archer tells Indy100.

What’s striking isn’t just the growth, but the behaviour behind it, with consistent bookings focused on maintenance. Men are integrating grooming into their routines in the same way they do gym sessions or haircuts, with notable growth in facials, spray tans and eyebrow treatments – particularly midweek in business districts, where convenience matters most.

That shift is echoed inside clinics, where men are no longer tentative newcomers but informed, confident regulars. According to William Foley, celebrity facialist, the change has been years in the making.

William Foley

“I think when David Beckham first came into the spotlight, his openness around grooming from dyed hair to shaped brows marked a turning point for men, showing that self-care could be confident rather than cosmetic,” Foley says. “While that moment opened the door, it has taken years for male beauty to become mainstream.”

The real acceleration, he notes, has happened recently – especially in the last two years.

Men are now actively seeking professional treatments – not for dramatic results, but to feel better. “In the clinic, I see men actively requesting professional skin treatments to feel refreshed and energised, including microneedling, chemical peels and LED therapy,” Foley shares.

What surprises many people outside the industry is how fluent men have become in the language of skincare, with Foley describing men as becoming "far more informed," particularly towards active ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol.

Social media has helped normalise that confidence, particularly across Instagram and TikTok. Though Foley also sees influence closer to home: “I also see a strong influence from wives and girlfriends encouraging their partners to adopt simpler routines to reduce breakouts and congestion.”

iStock

Still, ambition remains measured, with a spike in male clients opting for subtle results with straightforward, effective routines.

That preference has reshaped what men ask for in the clinic, as Foley notes.

“In my practice, men are primarily focused on looking refreshed rather than transformed,” Foley explains. Common concerns include tired-looking eyes, dryness and overall skin appearance, alongside discreet structural tweaks. “Many men are also seeking subtle structural enhancement, such as improved jawline definition and sharper mid-face features, without looking overdone," he adds.

Those conversations increasingly lead to long-term thinking. “Male grooming is no longer about vanity; it’s about wellbeing and longevity,” Foley suggests.

Archer sees the same mindset internationally. In Dubai and the UAE, she notes, male clients return regularly for luxury, bespoke treatments. “There is a strong focus on flawless skin and grooming, with some male clients booking hair services up to four times a week,” she says.

Nothing about this shift is flashy. And that’s exactly why it’s easy to miss.

