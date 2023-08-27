Man who died for seven minutes reveals what he experienced

A British man has spoken about his experience of ‘dying’ for seven minutes, after being revived following a cardiac arrest.

Actor Shiv Grewal spoke about his miraculous experience 10 years after suffering the traumatic event, The Sun reports.

Grewal suffered a cardiac arrest in 2013 and his wife called an ambulance, but his heart had already stopped beating.

“I knew, somehow, that I was dead,” Grewal told PA Real Life. “I felt things completely separate from my body. It was like I was in a void but could feel emotions and sensations.

“I had no body as such. I suppose it was a bit like swimming through water, you feel weightless and disconnected from the physical world. At one point, I was travelling over the moon, and I could see meteorites and all of space.”

He also said that he realised at the time “there was a whole set of possibilities, various lives and reincarnations that were being offered to me”.

“I didn’t want them. I made it very clear that I wanted to return to my body, to my time, to my wife and to go on living.”

Thankfully, an ambulance arrived and paramedics saved his life. After being treated at the hospital he had a stent fitted into his main artery.

He was put into an induced coma for a month because his brain had been starved of oxygen.

“I remembered everything that happened when my heart stopped and have tried to translate it into art,” he said.

Speaking about how the experience had changed him, Grewal said: “I’m less fearful of death because of it, but at the same time, I’m also more fearful, because I’ve realised how precious everything I have in life is.

“I’m grateful just to be here. My drive for life has been boosted. I’ve always thought that kindness is essential for humans to evolve and become better, but after this experience, I now feel this very deep inside me – like a fundamental truth.”

