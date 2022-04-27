An American vlogger has people worried that he is on the "verge of madness" after consuming only raw meat for 166 days.

In a report from Daily Star, the man behind the Instagram account @rawmeatexperiment began following the "carnivore diet" late last year and jokingly said that he would follow it daily until he dies "from bacteria."

He eats uncooked chicken, fish, and steak, as well as egg yolk, which he drinks, raw animal milk and only "natural" water.

He's even garnered over 144,000 followers on his account during the process.

But in a turn of events, fans have become concerned after he started to share odd posts on social media - with some believing the raw meat has gotten to him.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The carnivore diet is something I follow closely and am interested in, I don't eat only meat myself, but there's a lot to learn from it, either way, he wrote in a post.

"Meat is the only food that nobody has bad reactions to (except for those lone star ticks invented by big vegetable), and dead animals are the only food group that have all the micronutrients a human needs. "

He also added that he learned a lot about things such as history, soil, farming, and nutrition from books he read.

In response to this, people took to the comments to question his mindset and even offered suggestions on how he could be healthier.

One wrote: "Drink more water, bro."

Another jokingly wrote: "Look at this page and tell me if he's crazy, lost his mind, or on the verge of insanity."

"Rating raw meat is just becoming a trend with no reason behind it ppl are just looking for a reaction," a third wrote.

Someone else who believed that the only way to make sure that the experiment wasn't harming him asked: "Will you ever take a blood test and post your results??"

Even if there isn't testing being conducted, there appears to be a transparent consensus in the medical front that doesn't recommend the consumption of raw meat.

According to an article on Healthline, a raw meat eater can experience things such as food poisoning.

"Symptoms of foodborne illness include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever, and headache. These symptoms usually present within 24 hours and can last up to 7 days — or longer in certain cases — as the duration depends on the pathogen," the article read.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.