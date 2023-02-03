Model seeking help to reverse her surgeries after her breast implant burst

A Canadian model whose breast implant recently popped, has revealed she is going back "natural," after being left with a "uniboob."

Mary Magdalene has spent six figures on surgery transformations over the years which have made headlines as well making her a popular online figure.

One of those surgeries included a 38J (5000cc) boob job reportedly weighing in at 10kg, and now one of the implants has burst.

In a video to her 172,000 Instagram followers, Magdalene provided the update: "Hey guys, so this is my boob now."

Sporting a crop top, she show the visible difference between her right side where the implant burst and the left where the other implant remains.

"Bascially my breast implant popped... again, and I'm having surgery to take them out next week. I'm going to go back natural, not just my boob but other parts of my body," she explained.

But the model didn't specify what caused the implant to pop nor did she detail the other areas she is planning to go under the knife for once again.

A few moments later she then asked her followers: "...or should I just keep it like this?"

Fans have expressed their thoughts in the comments and support Magdalene's decision to "go back natural."

One person wrote: "Go back to natural !!!!! your health matters before looks!!!"

"Your body's trying to tell you something," another person said.

Someone else added: "I would say please go natural to give your body a break and rest."

Following this, Magdalene posted another photo, this time a mirror selfie where she shared how she is "embracing my uniboob."

Magdalene previously revealed the severe pain she deals with, as a result of her surgical enhancements.

She said as per Daily Mail:: "'My boobs and a** are so heavy that I no longer have ankles because my legs are always swollen."

Last April, she revealed she could no longer close her mouth because of the amount of procedures she's had on her lips.

"I got a lip lift so my mouth is always open," she explained to her Instagram followers at the time.

Magdalene also made headlines after recalling how she almost died in 2019 when she had a procedure done on her vagina.

"I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world. I almost died during [the] procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions," she told The Sun.

