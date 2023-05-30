Men are urinating completely wrong, according to scientists

People do it every single day, but it turns out men have been getting urination wrong this whole time.

According to new research, men should be sitting down to pee instead of standing up.

A leading urologist has stated that sitting down is more hygienic and healthier for bladders following the publication of a YouGov report about male urination practices.

Dr Gerald Collins is a urological surgeon at the Alexandra Hospital in Cheshire told The Telegraph that it’s the “most efficient way” to pee.

This is partly due to the fact that sitting results in the relaxation of the pelvis and the spine, which in turn makes it easier to urinate.

“The bottom line is, if you're on a golf course, and you need to nip behind a tree, you can get away with doing that,” Collins said. “Whereas if you squat and drop your pants, it could be a much more awkward scenario.”

“Sitting is probably the most efficient way of doing it,” he added.

According to the findings, it’s especially beneficial for older men as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate, is more common.

“BPH occurs due to a change in the hormonal environment within the prostate, mainly from the early 40s onwards,” said Collins. “You get an increase in a certain breakdown product of testosterone which causes the prostate to increase its cell development and size. As a result of this, men start to find they can pee much better sitting down.”

While it’s less common than standing, plenty of people already choose to sit while urinating.

The new data involves a study including more than 7000 men from 13 countries. Surprisingly, Germany is the country which had the highest number of men “always” sitting down to pee, with 40 per cent of German men claiming to do so.

