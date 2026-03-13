Mother's Day 2026: 14 gifts she'll actually want, according to social media

Nobody panic, but Mother's Day is rapidly approaching, and suddenly every idea you've ever had for a gift has completely evaporated from your mind.

For the self-care guru

Mother's Day Edit, Look Fantastic

Mother's Day, which this year falls on March 15 in the UK and May 10 in the US, is a day dedicated to the women that shaped us into who we are, and they deserve to have a present that matches what they mean to us, right? Fear not, because we've rounded up the best in gifts we've seen on social media this year, for every type of mum (whether by blood or choice) - so you've no excuse not to crack on with shopping now...

LookFantastic's Mother's Day Edit is the perfect gift for the one who deserves a little more time for self-care. Curated with her in mind, this box features favourites from The White Company, Clinique, ELEMIS and more, worth £180 - but priced at £50.

Sleep Mask, Drowsy

Good sleep is the answer to everything; Health, longevity, and even looking your best, too. Drowsy's much-loved silk mask is created with high-quality, 22 momme pure mulberry silk and cloud-like padding for the ultimate slumber. We'll take 10.

Blooming Marvellous Set, Lush

The ultimate trinket of treats, LUSH's curated Mother's Day box contains seven firm bath and shower favourites, including Sleepy Body Lotion, Mum's Garden Soap, and Yummy Custard Body Wash. What's more, there's no wrapping required as it's housed in a beautiful recycled box with artwork designed by handmade lino print artist Amy Grace Gillespie.

Ritual of Seshet Floating Candle, Rituals

Bring a sense of calm to the mum who’s constantly on the go with the Rituals The Ritual of Seshen Floating Candle.

A viral TikTok favourite among those who appreciate a little me-time, this elegant set features delicate lotus flower candles designed to float on water, softly scenting the room with fresh notes of lotus, citrus and sparkling aquatics inspired by the banks of the Nile.

For the beauty lover

Youthtopia Plumping and Smoothing Essentials, Origins

This set brings together a powerhouse duo of two of Origins' most loved products, including the Peptide Plumping Apple Cream, infused with 50,000 Apple Stem Cells to boost the skin's bounce and plump. An essential as the warmer months approach.

The Ultimate Detangler Extra Gentle, Tangle Teezer

An elevated version of the brush we know and love, the Extra Gentle Tangle Teezer is mum-approved for its gentle, yet precise detangling, perfect for a moment of me time on busy mornings. Ideal for those experiencing postpartum hair shed and designed for use on wet or dry hair.

Glow Blush, Gucci

Summer is on the horizon and so is flushed, dewy skin. Every beauty lover's weapon of choice right now? Gucci's new Glow blushes; a hybrid cream-to-powder texture melts into the skin, delivering a dewy glow thanks to its infused pearl particles.

English Pear and Freesia Cologne, Jo Malone

Is there anything that screams Mother's Day more than a new Jo Malone sent to get stuck into? Their English Pear and Freesia combines the sensuous freshness of the just-ripe fruit wrapped in elegant white freesias, enhanced with rose and rooted in patchouli. Hello, spring.

Kiss Shaper Liner, YSL Beauty

The Hailey Bieber effect has worn off on all of us, and that naturally overlined, blurred pout has never been more in reach. YSL Beauty's new luxe liner offering (featuring 12 hours of staying power) makes for an incredible pocket-sized gift that packs a punch - you only need to see the reviews to be convinced.

For the style icon

Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings, Lily & Roo

Mother's Day can have us feeling all sentimental, and dainty jewellery that works with everything is always a great call for any of the women in your life. We're particularly fond of these sweet huggies from Lily & Roo with detachable pearls.

The Pilot Sunglasses, Bloobloom

If we've learnt anything from social media, it's that a good pair of sunnies can bring to life any outfit - no sunshine required. Not every mum wants a pair slapped in designer logos, and these practical, yet stylish aviators with 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection from Bloobloom check every box.

Birkenstock Naples Loafers, Office

Office





2025 was the year of the Birkenstock Boston, so let us introduce you to its even-cooler sister that will undoubtedly dominate 2026: The Naples Loafers. Somewhere between a slipper and a sophisticated suede loafer, it's the perfect "I didn't even try" shoe. We'll take one in every colour.

For the crafter

Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, Lego

Lego bouquets have become a mainstay on our TikTok FYPs and they're blooming to life a whole new variety of flowers this Mother's Day. This pretty pink bouquet featuring a selection of foliage to build from home is a sure head-turner.

Explore 5, Cricut

As we seek out new ways to get offline, getting crafty is a firm favourite activity for many. Cricut's Joy 2 cutting machine is perfect for fast and fun, everyday projects like custom cards, labels, and simple decals. Whether designing pieces for the home or exploring your creative side, this new addition to Cricut's outstanding lineup offers the tools, technology and inspiration to bring your ideas to life - with precision and ease.

