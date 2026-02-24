Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights has cemented itself as one of the biggest cultural moments of 2026, surpassing $150 million at the box office, and becoming the subject of much debate over its representation of Emily Brontë's novel.

But, that's not all. The movie has also re-welcomed period fashion and beauty into our lives, with Margot Robbie's eclectic mix of latex milkmaid dresses and intricate, bespoke wigs leaving us yearning for more.

Now, we've got the finer details on just what it took to bring those looks to life - in particular, her rosy, wind-beaten cheeks, which, as they turn out, were inspired by a TikTok trend.

Red is a common theme in the film, tailored to Catherine's (Robbie) internal lust for Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi). So much so, that Robbie herself has noted that if you're particularly eagle-eyed, you'll see that's the only pop of colour her character wears for the entire movie.

It springs up in the details of her beauty routine too, with red ribbons often entangled through her hair like a corset, and berry tones of blusher swept across her cheeks, emulating the ever-viral 'Boy Blush' trend. That involves bringing your blusher slightly lower-down on your cheeks to create a more lived-in effect.

However, the shade itself, according to the film's makeup artist Siân Miller, was a nod to the 'Pomegranate Girl' trend.

Warner Bros

Most popular in the summer of 2024, it's all about embodying a romanticised version of a somewhat sunburnt aesthetic. Think stained lips, and deep red-toned makeup that help create a lived-in glow fresh off the beach.

Except, when you're in the Yorkshire Moors, you can only imagine there's slightly-less bronzed tan, more cold weather flush going on in this instance.

Dubbing Robbie's iteration "Brontë blush", Miller told Harper's Bazaar that the look is all about "where the sun hits the face", and an indication of Cathy's "anger, anxiety and emotional distress" - a look she's also been sporting on the film's press tour too.

Chanel/Merit

The products used to bring it to life? Chanel No1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Berry Boost and Merit's iconic Flush Balm.

Chanel's buttery balm retails for £42 and contains red camellia oil to help achieve a plump, colour-rich finish. Meanwhile, Merit's £26 flush balm is marketed as a product that "melts into the skin" for a more subtle, all-day finish - both of which have amassed plenty of positive reviews.

Now, fans of Wuthering Heights are dashing to recreate the look for themselves.





@jackie.wyers Trying Margot Robbie’s "Wuthering Heights" EXACT Blush♥️ Got my hands on the N°1 DE CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balm in Berry Boost to try the Brontë blush placement as seen in Wuthering Heights! #wutheringheightsmovie #bronteblush #margotrobbie #chanel #moviemakeup The makeup designer Siân Miller confirmed this was one of the products used in an interview with @Kirbie Johnson @Allure & Margot Robbie’s makeup artist @patidubroff has also been using this on the press tour😍 Nana Fischer did Margot’s makeup on set 🎥 A good dupe since this is largely sold out is Merit Apres (soft Berry), or take deep berry a lipstick from your collection (like MAC Diva) and sheer it out with a balm to create a similar texture. Full period drama no-makeup makeup tutorial coming up inspired by @Wuthering Heights Movie 🎥 Ps. I found Berry Boost in stores at Pharmaprix Beauty Boutique if you are also in Quebec!









One fan described it as "absolutely beautiful" in her own tutorial, while another branded the shade "ethereal" and "skin-like".





@aliceameliaaaa Introducing you to Margot Robbie’s favourite blush 🌹 #chanelbeauty #blush #makeuptips

"I couldn’t pay attention during the movie half the time because I was so mesmerized by her blush", someone else penned.





@cheeto_ego She’s so perfectly flushed in #wutheringheights #moviemakeup #margotrobbie #chanelbeauty

In fact, the Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm has proven so popular, that at time of writing, it has completely sold out.

Whether you loved it or hated it - you can't say this movie hasn't had impact.

