Statistically speaking, 40 per cent of marriages end in divorce.

What's more, the ending of a legally-binding relationship is often associated with hurt, financial pressure, and loss - which is exactly why fashion retailer Reformation is taking back the narrative, and has launched a collection inspired by divorce itself.

According to the brand, the looks are "made for women who don’t settle, in court or when it comes to clothes", with the campaign fronted by none other than high-profile divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

Reformation

You may recognise Wasser, known as the 'Disso Queen', as she's been the right-hand woman of Kim Kardashian during two of her divorces with Kris Humphries (2013) and Kanye West (2022).

If the magnitude of her impact wasn't apparent enough, Kardashian has also credited her as the inspiration behind her character, Allura Grant, in All's Fair.

Her other notable clients include Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, and Ariana Grande.

Noting of why Wasser was the perfect face for the collection, which features an ironic 'Dump Him' sweatshirt, Reformation justified that "she’s really good at helping women feel sexy and empowered, and, coincidentally, so are we".

It's for a good cause, too. 100 per cent of the net proceeds of the sweatshirt will go to the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, to support their work in helping people 'dump him' safely, responsibly, and at no cost.

But that's not all there is to the look book. In the campaign, we see Wasser donning oversized sunglasses, sharp tailoring, and silk shirts - outfits that Allura Grant would approve of, no doubt.

Reformation

A checked trench is up for $348, while the court-worthy Cecilia linen dress is $278. One look features the $188 sheer Izabel top, and the Saro blazer which has lace detailing on the bottom (making it perfect for post-settlement drinks, no less) comes in at $298.

The 'Dump Him' sweatshirt is a cool $128.

So far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive - and it's easy to see why.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Courtney Love left comments on the Instagram launch announcement, with Love branding it "stunning".

"Now this is a fire collaboration. Genius marketing well done", another fan wrote.

Another praised Wasser's involvement, writing: "So proud to see Reformation celebrating real beauty by featuring a 57-year-old woman in their campaign — this is powerful representation!"

The Divorce Collection is now available at Reformation.

