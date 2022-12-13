In a Texas court, a woman accused of murder requested a judge lower her bond from $100,000 to $50,000 claiming she could use money she made from OnlyFans to pay it.

Ashley Esselborn, 21, is accused of cheering on three other people as they allegedly assaulted, and killed, 23-year-old Zachary Wood in Wichita Falls, Texas back in May.

Her request for a lower bond comes just five months after her bond was lowered from $1 million to $100,000.

Esselborn, who worked at Hooters, told Judge Jeff McKnight last Friday that she could "probably" make a $50k bond using money in her OnlyFans account.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to her OnlyFans account, Esselborn charges $12 per month for a subscription.

She claimed that $8,000 she made from nude photos on the website had been locked and she was trying to contact OnlyFans corporate office to get it unlocked.

However, Esselborn's request was denied.

The other people accused of murdering Wood are 28-year-old William Andrew Bell and 27-year-old Payton Mackenzie Collier.

One suspect, 18-year-old Ronnie Preston Lang Jr, pled guilty to the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in September.



According to a police affidavit, an autopsy revealed Wood's death was a homicide. Additionally, detectives found the house in which Wood was found to be "ransacked" with blood in multiple rooms.

Esselborn was not part of the initial arrests but became a suspect after Collier identified Esselborn as present during the alleged assault.

Although Collier claimed Esselborn was not part of the alleged attack, she told police that Esselborn cheered them on and yelled at Wood, asking about missing "stuff".

Ashley Esselborn's arrest photo City of Wichita Falls Police Department

Should Esselborn make bond to be released, Judge McKnight laid out several conditions such as reporting weekly to the probation department, no traveling outside the county without permission of the court, wearing a GPS monitor at all times, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

